Is 'Pacific Rim Uprising' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Guillermo del Toro's 2013 kaiju/robot bash-up "Pacific Rim" was a bit of a mixed bag — some neat ideas and memorable performances held back by boring tropes. Del Toro was originally slated to direct the sequel, but "Pacific Rim Uprising" (out March 23rd) only has him as a producer. With Steven S. DeKnight as director (his feature debut after years of TV) and John Boyega in the leading role, does "Uprising" land its punches better than the first film? Here's what the reviews say.



Things Pick Up Ten Years After The First 'Pacific Rim'

Things start out in the ruins of Los Angeles. Jake Pentecost (Boyega), son of Pacific Rim’s martyr/hero Stacker (Idris Elba), is scrounging for parts for huge human-powered Jaeger robots when he encounters another scrounger, teenaged tech wiz Amara Namani (Cailee Spaeny), orphaned in the last war. The two end up arrested and, given the choice between service and prison, they sign up under the command of Nate Lambert (Eastwood), to train a new generation of Cadets (kids in Power Ranger suits who are still a few sequels away from being able to legally drink).



[Screen International]

Yet all is not well for these mature and adolescent heroes-to-be, since the Shao corporation — led by Mrs. Shao (Tian Jing) and her right-hand man Newt (Charlie Day), who’s gone from being a kaiju fanboy scientist to an R&D guy — is prepping a line of Jaeger drones that can be controlled remotely, thus making Jake and his buddies one small step away from obsolescence.



[Variety]​





John Boyega Is An Admirably Entertaining Lead

The rest of the cast barely registers, but Boyega is charming enough to pull this thing to the finish line by himself.



[IndieWire]

He’s a commanding, captivating presence, whether it’s delivering a rousing speech or playfully toying with his frenemy, played by a steely, bland Scott Eastwood.



[The Guardian]





Some Castmembers Stand Out, While Others... Don't

The film's best performance comes from [teenage hacker Amara, played by Cailee] Spaeny, making her feature debut with an entertainingly feisty turn.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

Comic relief on the other side comes from Charlie Day as Dr. Newton Geiszler, a would-be link between Americans and Chinese whose loyalties change out of pique. In a film full of inflated hyper-heroics, he brings the spirit of clownish pettiness to world destruction.

[Screen International]



Nate is played by Scott Eastwood, who is both terribly and brilliantly cast in his role. “Terribly,” because Eastwood is such a robotic actor that you almost wonder who’s piloting him. “Brilliantly,” because his presence offers a perfect analogy for the entire “Uprise” experience, which is to the initial film as Scott Eastwood is to Clint: Less insufferable at his worst, and less memorable at his best.

[IndieWire]







The Big Battles Are All Better-Staged This Time Around

The big fix that DeKnight applies to del Toro’s original is that “Uprising” is a lot brighter (and given that both movies are dumb as rocks, that praise is meant to be taken literally). Whereas the first “Pacific Rim” was a dingy mess that shrouded all of its signature monster brawls in the darkness of night, “Uprising” is set almost entirely in the sunshine, where every weightless pixel of its bland giant robots — and the even blander monsters that inevitably reemerge — can be appreciated in all of their generic splendor.



[IndieWire]

“Pacific Rim Uprising” delivers plentiful CG mayhem, first between rival Jaegers (thanks to a mysterious rogue sentinel), and then between Jaegers and a trio of kaijus with transformative skills of their own. What it lacks, though, is both del Toro’s trademark Lovecraftian imagery (all slick tentacles and dank subterranean locales) and the sense of thunderous heft that the Mexican auteur bestowed upon his titans.



[Variety]

Battles are fought mostly in daylight, which means that we get every detail of robot and monster and of their destruction of skyscrapers. Face-offs in Siberia and finally on the slopes of Mt. Fuji provide some welcome relief from the sameness of modern cities, the snow and ice adding an appealing new degree of difficulty to the same old fight.



[Screen International]







There's Not Much In The Way Of Emotional Stakes

“Pacific Rim Uprising” has zero emotional pull. The musical score by Lorne Balfe (“The Hurricane Heist”) keeps telling us that something exciting is happening when the images beg otherwise. There are no stakes here, just lots of robots and then dinosaurs who rise up out of the sea and place their large feet down onto pavement that rises up as random people run away and try to escape.



[TheWrap]

Designed to appeal to adolescents of all ages, Pacific Rim Uprising is a film for anyone whose mental development peaked when they were playing Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.



[The Hollywood Reporter]

What resounds loudest about “Pacific Rim Uprising” is its lack of adventurousness, to the point that it neuters its genre-splicing conceit’s weirdest ideas — such as the metaphysical “drift” that binds the minds of Jaeger pilots, which here serves as just a tossed-off means of dispensing expository backstory.



[Variety]





It Might Be A Small Step Up From Del Toro's Original Since It Only Cares About Robot Brawling

If anything, Del Toro’s overexcitable ambition muddied the focus, while the sequel plays more like the solidly entertaining A-list B-movie we all wanted the first time. While it shares the hyper-realized, lens flare-filled sheen of the Transformers franchise, DeKnight deserves credit for making the large-scale fight scenes feel remarkably coherent, something Michael Bay struggled to do well.



[The Guardian]

If I recall correctly, back in 2013 I compared Guillermo del Doro’s first Pacific Rim to Fun Dip. You know, that candy that’s literally just a pouch of sugar that comes with a candy stick. Compared to that first film, Steven S. DeKnight’s Pacific Rim Uprising, at a run time of 111 minutes, is so lean and mean and devoid of any unnecessary scenes it’s like a packet of Fun Dip without the candy stick. Instead, just open that pouch and drink it down, baby.



[UPROXX]





TL;DR

It might drift out of the memory just as easily as it drifted in, but there’s a goofy likability to Pacific Rim: Uprising, a primal thrill to be had, and a confident slickness behind it that means, despite a nearly two-hour running time, it doesn’t outstay its welcome.



[The Guardian]







