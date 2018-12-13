Here It Is: The Dumbest Tic-Tac-Toe Game Ever Played

Timeout break contests are a hallmark of basketball games, but no game lets fans own themselves quite like tic-tac-toe. We don't even know what else to say about this effort by two fans at an Indiana Pacers game. It's horrendous:
...
[Via Deadspin]
Skip to content, or skip to search.
Timeout break contests are a hallmark of basketball games, but no game lets fans own themselves quite like tic-tac-toe. We don't even know what else to say about this effort by two fans at an Indiana Pacers game. It's horrendous:
...
[Via Deadspin]