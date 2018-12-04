11 Gift Ideas For The Outdoorsman Who's Always Ready For Adventure

We get it, it's hard to buy for an expert. These 12 ideas will cover all angles to help you find the perfect gift for the outdoorsman who's already overprepared.

A perfect stocking stuffer, the LifeStraw contains no chemicals, no batteries and no moving parts that wear out over time. As a super lightweight option, the LifeStraw makes filtered water on the go accessible and convenient, filtering up to 1,000 litres of contaminated water and 99.9% of waterborne bacteria.

Stock some stuffings with a personal water filter for only $15.99.

The mosquito net hammock is perfect for those buggy situations, especially when you convince your indoor-lifestyle friends it will be a fun trip. This hammock relies on the same quality materials as parachutes to give you an extra strong hold while remaining ultralight and compact for easy storage and carry. Just unfold it and attach it with the included carabiners and you’re good to relax in peace!

Start hanging out with the Skeeter Beater Pro from Grand Trunk for just $68.97.

For the adventure seeker who loves to capture it all on camera, get them the gift of never risking a dropped camera again. The Capture V3 Camera Carrier connects to any strap or belt up to 2.5” wide (think backpack straps!), and is compatible with all cameras and can be adapted to work with lenses, binoculars, GoPros, and more. Scale a mountain or bike through the trees and keep your camera safe in any weather condition.

Suit up with the Capture V3 camera carriers for $70 a piece.

Showering may not be the top priority for the outdoorsman in your life but we can dream right? The NEMO Helio Pressure Shower is an 11L portable camp shower that’s as simple as filling it up, giving it a little foot pump and grabbing the sprayer hose. We love this shower option because it doesn’t require a high tree to hang from and lets you shower truly in the middle of nowhere with five to seven minutes of pure bliss.

We can guarantee it works great but getting them to shower often is all you. Prevent adventure stink today for $99.95.

For the true outdoorsman, these four-season Give’r Gloves can handle any adventure you’re planning from ice fishing to grabbing a burning log. The leather gloves feature a waterproof waxed exterior and a Thinsulate insulation lining to keep you going in any season and then some.

Spoil that old school outdoorsman with some fresh new gloves that are guaranteed to be a pleasant surprise for $114.

Talk about a beautiful tool! This limited edition Damascus Knife features a white mammoth tusk with some stunning details that make each individual knife truly unique. This knife is an awesome way to spoil your adventure seeker who has all of the basic supplies they could need in their arsenal already.



Get one before they’re gone forever for $159.98.

We all know an outdoorsman who spends his office days daydreaming about the next big adventure under the stars. Coocepts’ Levitating Moon Light realistically portrays the lunar light and moon craters right on your desk for those days you miss nature most. It’s the perfect “I didn’t even know I needed this in my life” gift for the one who already owns every tool they need for their next escapade.

Light up some memories for $239.98.

For the digital camper, the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel provides smart charging for phones, tablets and other USB-powered gear directly from the sun. The LED indicator makes it clear if you’re set up in a good spot for faster charging and allows you to automatically reconnect devices at every stop.

Grab it for $249.95 or upgrade to the Goal Zero Yeti 3000 Lithium Portable Power Station to charge larger devices like your portable fridge for $2,399.95.

Hiking boots are always a tough buy: what features should you look for? Will they really like it? With the Danner Portland Select Collection, you’re bound to pick a winner. These Mountain Light Boots are a waterproof leather stroke of genius that looks good up in the mountains covered in dirt or on the city streets before you head out for the weekend.

Guarantee the kind of reliability you need from a boot with the Danner Portland Select Collection Men's Mountain Light Boot for $285.

Can you say hardcore? The Goruck GR1 is made from US Special Forces-grade materials and includes a lifetime guarantee for durability. The backpack is strength-tested at over 400lbs and includes a false bottom and bombproof laptop compartment for the adventures that get a little more wild than expected. The best part? It’s still stylish enough for everyday use between your exploits.

Grab the 21L for your pal under 6ft, or the 26L for your tallest friends for $395 each.

Tired of buying fancy watches to see them covered in dirt or have the screen cracked? The Barton Springs 656 Diver Watch is a stunning watch designed for durability. Water resistant to 656 feet, the watch can be read easily even under water with oversized hour markers and special paint for the watch hands.

Grab the diver watch with two strap styles included for $590.98.





