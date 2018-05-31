DIGG PICKS

Our 6 Favorite Items From The Bonobos Summer Sale

Bonobos started in 2007 by making exactly one thing: the perfect fitting pair of pants. In the 10+ years since, they’ve grown to make the perfect-fitting shorts, the perfect-fitting shirt, the perfect-fitting suit, the...well, you get it.

We love Bonobos because they have their fits down pat, and they have a way of making even the most basic items feel elevated. Right now, Bonobos is running a sale on some new summer items, and we picked our six favorites. After the winter we all had, it feels right to celebrate by buying a bunch of warm-weather clothes.

The Signature Chino

All these pants are missing is the white linen shirt and Mai Tai.

Was $198, now $158

 

The Avocado Shirt

It’s cheeky and fun, just like summer. But if it’s a little *too* cheeky and fun for you, they have about one billion other styles to choose.

Was $88, now $78

 


The Summer Henley

Complete with jaunty nautical stripe.

Was $68, now $55

 

The Wedding Suit

You know, for that wedding you have to go to this summer.

Was $750, now $600

 

The Stretch Shorts

These shorts live right on the corner of Looks Good and Feels Good.

Was $78, now $68

 

The Perfect Tie

If you have to wear a tie in the summer, it better be a great one.

Was $98, now $78

 


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale.

