Oren Lavie released this spectacular video earlier this spring for his song "Second Hand Lovers". It's one of the most stunning music videos we've seen in a while, though it also feels slightly like a humble brag about how many beautiful women he's slept with.

Lavie is a music video master. You probably remember his hugely successful stop-motion opus "Her Morning Elegance" from 2009. Take a walk down memory lane and watch it again below.