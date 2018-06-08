I M PEI-RETTY CONFUSED

This Optical Illusion Of A Building Looks Like It's Two Dimensional

Architecture might be the art form easiest to overlook and take for granted. We spend all day in buildings. No matter how remarkable they are, usually the intricacies of what makes a cool building special are lost on a lay person. 

There are, however a few exceptions to this rule. Like, for example, this building which is extremely hard to ignore because it looks strikingly flat:

From a certain angle this building looks 2 dimentional from r/blackmagicfuckery
 


This may look like a video game with insanely good, yet also kinda buggy graphics. But this is real life, my friend. If fact, buy a plane ticket to Singapore and mosey on down to the Gateway and you can see this glitch in the matrix with your own two eyes.

Designed by legendary architect IM Pei, the 37-storey building isn't actually flat, obviously. But it is a 3-D trapezoid shape with really, really narrow corners.

Take a look around it for yourself (without, you know, actually going to Singapore) here in Google Maps:

 via Google Maps


One cool thing that becomes apparent after poking around the Gateway in Maps for a few minutes is that precisely because the building is actually three-dimensional, you can enjoy its weird flat-appearing feature from multiple sides.

 via Google Maps



Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

