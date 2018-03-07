TWO ICONS ON TV RIGHT HURR

Oprah's Full Interview With Stephen Colbert

Oprah Winfrey went on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday to talk about the new movie she's starring in, "A Wrinkle In Time."

But because Colbert is a great talk show host and Oprah is an exceedingly busy talk show guest, their interview was a lot more interesting and wide ranging than just discussing the star's newest film.

 

[The Late Show with Stephen Colbert]


Here's the second part of the interview, where she talks about potentially running for office:

 

[The Late Show with Stephen Colbert]


And, ya know, just in case you forgot, here's the speech Oprah gave at the Golden Globes that made a bunch of people think she should try politics.

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

