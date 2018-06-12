How Much You Need To Earn To Be In The Top 1% In Every State

It's hard for us to fathom that there's a difference between the really rich and the obscenely rich, but Redditor mynameiselderprice has made us a chart that shows there's actually a big disparity between what the top 1% earners of each state make.

Using data from the Economic Policy Institute, the chart reveals that Connecticut's top 1% has the highest annual income threshold among all the states. To qualify as the top 1% in the Freestone State, you and your family have to pull in a household income of $659,979 at the very least. That's nearly three times as much as the annual income threshold of the top 1% in New Mexico, which is $231,276.





One of the reasons why Connecticut is so high on the list may be because of its proximity to New York City. Many wealthy financiers and hedge fund managers reside in Connecticut but commute to Manhattan on a daily basis. And while some may express surprise at North Dakota ranking as No. 6 among all the states, the state has notably benefited from its robust agricultural and oil industries.

If you want to get a fuller picture of the income distribution of each state, NeuroPsychotic, another Reddit user, has created a map that visualizes the inequality between the average annual income of the top 1% and the bottom 99% of each state. Pulling from the data of the same Economic Policy Institute article, the map shows that the income inequality is particularly extreme in New York and Connecticut, with the top-to-bottom income ratio landing at more than 40 in both states.

Even among states that have a lower income ratio between the wealthy and the poor, such as Alaska, Hawaii and Iowa, the top 1% are still making, on average, 13 times more than the bottom 99%. And considering that this data is culled from income figures in 2013, it's probably safe to say that the economic gap has probably widened even more in the past five years.



