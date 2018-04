​In fact, we didn't notice it at all at first, which left us confused about why Twitter user Tony Austin was so excited about him. And then we saw it:

This is absolutely amazing. This is my buddy’s son up to bat but please watch the catcher. Let’s make this guy known! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/M6goz7VYa1 — Tony Austin ⚾™ (@TonyAustin_10) April 1, 2018

So smooth.