A Compilation Of Interviews With The Oldest Americans Living In The Late 1920s

With age comes wisdom. So it stands to reason that video of extremely old people from the early days of film would be chock full of wise stuff, right?

In January, YouTuber guy jones unearthed a series of interview conducted with exceedingly old subjects way back in 1929. Watching them all almost 90 years later feels like an odd window to a completely different world:





This week, Guy Jones doubled back and found some more interviews of a similar ilk:





We can't verify the accuracy of any of these accounts, but it is pretty incredible to hear people speak about their personal experiences fighting in the American Civil War or weathering the great blizzard of 1888.

