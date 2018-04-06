The Most Distinctive Words Used By Each Character On 'The Office,' Graphed

The American version of "The Office" went off the air almost five years ago, but fans are still finding new ways of analyzing, relating to and honoring the show. A couple months ago we showed you a Redditor's graph of the total number of words spoken by each main character on "The Office" over all nine seasons. (Spoiler: Michael spoke way, way more than any other character.)
Now, a different Redditor by the name of RyBread7 has put together a visualization of nine of those main characters' most distinctive words — that is to say, the words they say more often than anyone else, relative to how much they say overall.
Some of these characters' most distinguishing words feel more meaningful than others'. ("Prank" says a lot more about Jim than "somebody" does about Michael.) But a little bit of Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, Andy, Angela, Kevin, Kelly and Ryan comes through in each of their lists. Especially Dwight.
[Via Reddit]