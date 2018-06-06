Is 'Ocean's 8' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Ocean's 8" has an incredible cast, a proven formula and the limp debut of another heist movie —*cough* "Solo" *cough* — going for it. Still, in a world rife with studio missteps and tone-deaf handling of (and ill-will towards) gender-flipping, there are plenty of ways this one could go awry. Does the follow-up to Steven Soderbergh's trilogy of heist classics pull it off, or do the women get shortchanged? Here's what the reviews are saying:



This Time, An Ocean Is Stealing Some Big Rocks

Yes, Danny Ocean (George Clooney, who is not in this movie, though he is often referenced with fondness) has a sister who is also into crime and exciting enough to spark her own feature film. Her name is Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), and what she lacks in her own interests, she more than makes up for with some serious style.



[IndieWire]

She’s joined most closely by Cate Blanchett as Lou, a slinky Chrissy Hynde-type who’s skeptical about Debbie’s plan but drawn in nonetheless.

[Vanity Fair]

Debbie’s unit is a winsome cross-section of New York. A has-been fashion designer (Helena Bonham Carter) is recruited to convince Cartier that they should loan a hefty piece of bling to a flighty actress (Anne Hathaway) to wear to the Met Gala. A hacker (real-life Met Ball MVP Rihanna), a diamond expert (Mindy Kaling), a pickpocket (Awkwafina), and a compulsive-thief–turned–stay-at-home-mom (Sarah Paulson) round out the group trying to replace the $150 million necklace around the self-absorbed movie star’s neck with a counterfeit.



[Slate]





It Bypasses 'Lean In' Tropes To Let The Crime-Planning Do The Feminist Talking

Ocean's 8 lets those themes recede into the background. It doesn't want to tell you how powerful it can be when women band together in a man's world – it just wants to show you how fun it'd be to round up a girl gang and steal some jewels. In its own way, that's kind of empowering, too.



[Mashable]

Crashing a ball means gush-worthy makeovers, but Ocean’s 8 also cleverly subverts the sexy-spy trope by playing with the idea that women can make themselves invisible by choosing not to court male attention.



[Slate]





The Ensemble Cast Doesn't Get Enough Time To Play

What a group! And when Ocean’s 8 lets its cast loose, the movie crackles and zings, becoming the clever, easygoing comedy we’ve long hoped it would be. I wish only that moments like that arose a bit more frequently in the film—or, you know, that that mood was sustained throughout.



[Vanity Fair]

They’re so good, and so good together, that the biggest downside of Ocean’s 8 is how little it does to highlight them. The focus here is all plot, and while the actual heist is a winner, the film’s plodding approach to it minimizes the pleasure of watching it unfurl[...] the film moves on, leaving countless opportunities to watch these women backtrack, improvise, and scheme their way out of trouble on the discard pile.



[Consequence of Sound]



Simply put, the clockwork heist that Ocean’s 8 promises (and, by its end, dazzles with) limits the film’s ability to offer what you might actually want from it: the chance to relish this cast.



[The Village Voice]





Hathaway's Far And Away The Standout Of The Gang

Only Hathaway, playing vain and stupid and transparently needy, and Bonham Carter, playing nervous and batty, are given the few seconds it takes to register as characters rather than cogs. Both are funny, and Hathaway is transcendent, suggesting deep unhappiness and a welcome cunning beneath her movie star’s vacuousness.



[The Village Voice]

A lesser performer might mistake vanity for vapidity, but Hathaway’s performance crackles with intelligence; another might render her insufferable, but Hathaway makes her the kind of woman you feel you ought to despise, even as she inexorably charms you.



[Consequence of Sound]



Hathaway emerges as the one to constantly keep your eye on, as her character’s ditziness continues to unveil new layers. A revelatory performance on par with her turn as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, it’s the film’s strongest argument for the delights, and depth, of girly culture.



[Slate]





Blanchett's Street Looks Out-Class The Faux Met Gala

The pleasures of Ocean’s 8 are just what you think they’ll be: Anne Hathaway, screwball-hilarious as a dim-bulb actor, but unironically radiant as she beams in a cape more grand than any supervillain’s. Or this Vogue-punk Cate Blanchett, a wicked slash in leather pants and a velour jacket who looks something like what Johnny Depp wishes he could pull off.



[The Village Voice]

Lou sticks mostly to a wardrobe of sharply tailored suits in unusual colors and fabrics, like sequins or green velvet. Blanchett makes each one look so effortlessly rock-n-roll cool that by the end of the film, I wondered if I could possibly pull off a powder-blue suit piled down with a dozen gold necklaces. (I can't, to be clear, but it's a testament to the magic of Ocean's 8 that I even considered it for a brief, shining moment.) For all the Met Gala glamour, Lou's everyday outfits are really the fashion highlight of Ocean's 8.

[Mashable]





Like The Whole Movie, The Heist Is Maybe Too-Neat

The right people have been hired, and everyone is where they’re supposed to be. That level of planning makes the heist in “Ocean’s 8” run fairly smoothly. As for the film itself, similarly curated with care, it gets the job done without ever being one for the record books.



[TheWrap]

The ladies mostly get along, John Mulaney's silly joke be damned, and Ocean's 8 rarely throws them an obstacle they can't clear in five minutes. This is a feature, not a bug – Ocean's 8 is aiming more for "easygoing" than "thrilling."



[Mashable]





Soderbergh Disciples Will Feel The Emptiness Hardest

Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's movies (which 8 is far more in conversation with than the original Frank Sinatra film) had a kind of lazy masculine luxury about them, a manspread in the finest Italian tailored suit. Ocean's 8, directed with workaday flatness by Gary Ross, never revs up an equivalent sort of confidence among its seemingly bountiful ensemble of personalities.



[Vulture]

Despite a cool backdrop and a daring idea, the heist itself feels like a third-tier Soderbergh joint, one that’s temporarily bolstered by the same jazzy music and quick cuts that marked the filmmaker’s trilogy, though carried out with considerably less energy.



[IndieWire]

There’s not one scene that approaches the grandeur of the Ocean’s 11 sequence in which the conspirators watch the Bellagio fountain dance, and while Ross imitates some of Soderbergh’s clever cuts, there’s none of the electric energy that made even 12 and 13 minor delights. It’s Ocean’s Lite. Tastes great, less filling.



[Consequence of Sound]





You'll Want To See An 'Ocean's 9' With A Different Director

Fashionable and slick and capable of loopy wit, Ross’s film offers up the trappings of what should make an Ocean’s movie sing. But it never hits the note fully. I hope the excellent cast won’t be blamed for that, as the cast of the recent Ghostbusters remake was blamed for that movie’s failures. Because the problem lies more with the guy steering the ship, who does a competent job—again, the movie is fun!—but then figures his work done.



[Vanity Fair]

A flabby final chapter involving James Corden as the detective assigned to the robbery feels like a wild miscalculation — after vastly underusing Rihanna, of all people, you’re going to bring James Corden in to finish the job? And you’re going to give him the one-liners that have been missing from the rest of the film? Who wants to see that? I left Ocean’s 8 more convinced than ever that no amount of fierce, fantastic female ensembles can overcome the mediocrity of a dull male director.

[Vulture]







TL;DR

The idea that this diverse group of women would all have a reason to want to rip off the system feels like some kind of elaborate wish-fulfillment fanfiction. But in its actual form, it doesn’t feel like much more than a thrown bone.



[Vulture]





