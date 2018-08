​When Evan Kaufman went on game show "$100,000 Pyramid" with "one of [his] heroes" Tim Meadows, he probably did not expect it would end up like this:

choking on my own tongue. pic.twitter.com/9VtRysTXEL — ben shapiro is six inches tall (@bobby) August 13, 2018

Poor Evan, who really overthought things here:

And so you have this perfectly viral clip. A clip that is insanely funny. It would be so funny if it wasn’t me. The editing is impeccable. The little breath I take? I’m working so hard to get it right. (9/13) — Evan Kaufman (@EvanKaufman) August 14, 2018

Kaufman and Meadows ended up getting "Barack Obama" after the clip cuts off, and Kaufman ended up walking away with $8,500. And a lifetime of viral infamy.





