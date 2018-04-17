Would This Deepfake Video Of Obama Talking About Deepfakes Fool You?

You won't believe what Obama says in this video 😉 pic.twitter.com/n2KloCdF2G — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 17, 2018

Deepfakes are here, and they're scary as hell.

The videos, which use realistic generated audio and AI features to make it appear as if someone is saying or doing something that they may have never said or done, have been around for a while, mostly in porn.

Now, in the era of fake news and Twitter presidents, the horrifying and dizzying threat of the application of deepfakes to politicians and world leaders seems imminent.

Today, BuzzFeed posted a tongue-in-cheek deepfake of President Obama that was almost as horrifying as it was funny. Along with the caption "you won't believe what Obama says in this video ;)," BuzzFeed posted the doctored video of President Obama talking about deepfakes and President Trump. (They also published a guide to spotting deepfakes.)

While BuzzFeed's video was supposed to be a joke, some Twitter users were left scratching their heads:

The seeming legitimate confusion over the video (which honestly wasn't 100% convincing) shows the scary power of the technology and may be a preview of the first major deepfake political scandal.