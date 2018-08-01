Here's What To Read About That Giant New York Times Climate Change Piece

​On Wednesday, the New York Times Magazine published "Losing Earth: The Decade We Almost Stopped Climate Change." In the piece, the longest the New York Times has reportedly ever published at over 30,000 words, writer Nathaniel Rich takes a narrative look into the science and eventual political debate that took form from the year 1979 to 1989.

In terms of sheer scope, the quality of the writing and the depth of reporting it is undeniably worth your time. For many who are lacking in the history of climate change policy here in the US, it's crucial, relatively accessible reading.

That said, this being the internet, it is nigh impossible to publish something without drawing some criticism. A piece on climate change that approaches novel length is bound to attract the attention of just about everyone in and outside the field.

It might seem silly to propose that you should read other things before reading Rich's thing, but if there's one thing we here at Digg dot com feel like we can contribute to something as complex and important as climate change — it's additional context.

In short, where David Wallace Wells's New York Magazine story on the worst case scenario for climate change maybe went too far according to climate experts, Rich's narrative yarn on just how close the US came to taking steps to avert the warming of the planet decades ago is maybe a bit too wistful. In the prologue, Rich takes a contrarian stance on who is actually to blame here. "A common boogeyman today is the fossil-fuel industry," he writes. "Nor can the Republican Party be blamed." The real villain here, Rich asserts, is human nature.

You can see why this might be troubling! To so exhaustively detail the failures of US policymakers only to conclude that it's really the fallibility of man at work here is a dangerous notion.

The Atlantic's Robinson Meyer argues that failing to point the finger at those responsible for decades of climate denialism is both a missed opportunity and only adds to the growing feeling that the problem is beyond our control:

It is not a risible idea: Perhaps (as Rich later speculates) climate change really is impossible for our mammalian minds to comprehend, its timescales too grand for our two- and four-year election cycles. But in order to turn a story about the U.S. politics of climate change into a story about the entirety of the human species, Rich has to make a strange argument. He has to dispatch with the two most powerful and prominent enemies of a climate policy in the United States: the fossil-fuel industry and the Republican Party.



Alex Steffen, a climate reporter-turned-climate activist who runs the Nearly Now, tweeted a series of criticisms that point to Rich favoring the narrative put forward in the prologue — again, that it was human nature that foiled good-natured science and consensus — over inconvenient details that would have weakened Rich's framing of events.

12. The central narrative tension, then, is the premise that they could have succeeded—that science and advocacy could have steered America (and the world) in a wide turn towards sustainability, but the opportunity narrowly escaped our grasp.



Genevieve Guenther, a climate messaging strategist for the Climate Reality Project, goes a step further, citing one passage where Rich mischaracterizes the credentials, and thus intentions, of William Nierenberg, a Reagan administration scientist who downplayed the affects of climate change.

It seems to me that Rich, and by extension the @nytimes and @nytmag, failed to report the story accurately, instead pinning the cause for our current emergency on a discredited concept that ideologically obscures the political actions of conservative elites.



Criticisms of Rich failing to nail the GOP and oil industry to the cross on this one might seem weak given the scope and depth of the piece, but perhaps this is the greatest risk. By publishing 30,000 words on how climate change policy failed, and chalking it up to human nature at the very outset, you run the risk of being co-opted by climate science deniers. Who, at this point, aren't even operating within the realm of science.

This time last year, Splinter's Brendan O'Connor published a sprawling piece that chronicles how fossil fuel companies have shifted from trying to get ahead of the science — as Rich reports in his story — to just straight-up wielding the power of conservative Evangelicals to get people to question climate science.

This idea — that whatever happens in God's creation happens with His blessing — has deep roots in the American evangelical community, especially among the elite fundamentalists who walk the halls of power in Washington, DC. For years, an evangelical minister named Ralph Drollinger has held weekly Bible studies for members of Congress, preaching that social welfare programs are un-Christian and agitating for military action against Iran. (In December 2015, he expressed his desire to shape Donald Trump into a benevolent, Christian dictator.) Drollinger also teaches that climate change caused by humans is impossible in light of God's covenant with Noah after the Flood: "To think that man can alter the earth's ecosystem — when God remains omniscient, omnipresent and omnipotent in the current affairs of mankind — is to more than subtly espouse an ultra-hubristic, secular worldview relative to the supremacy and importance of man," he wrote recently.



To spend some 30,000 words on how we almost got there, and how only human nature is to blame draws a parallel to today, implying that if we only try a little harder we can get there. But it isn't human nature we're up against in 2018. In December of last year, Neela Banerjee published what might be a better look at the history of American climate denialism — one that was first characterized by a "wait and see" heel-dragging by oil companies, and has now morphed into a "climate change is actually good" line invented by conservative think tanks like the Heartland Institute.

The Heartland Institute's rise to policy prominence marks a break from previous brokers of climate denial, because it promotes a narrative that was once rejected as too extreme and divorced from accepted climate science.

The narrative — that excessive carbon dioxide is beneficial for the Earth — is now backed by some in the EPA and the White House and is deployed as a weapon against the endangerment finding. One of Heartland's policy experts, Kathleen Hartnett White, who has called carbon dioxide "the gas of life," was nominated by the administration to lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality

Again, Rich's 30,000 words are more than deserving of your time. But as New York Times Magazine editor Jake Silverstein says in his editor's note, "This narrative by Nathaniel Rich is a work of history." If you're looking for an assessment of the present, it's best to look elsewhere.