Disturbing Video Shows NYPD Officers Dragging Unconscious Man Out Of Building, Dropping Him On Street

​New York City's police department, like many police departments across the country, has stood credibly accused of brutality in recent years. The highest-profile cases have been those where police officers have killed unarmed black men, such as Eric Garner, Ramarley Graham, Akai Gurley and most recently Saheed Vassell. The NYPD has publicized its supposedly kinder, gentler "neighborhood policing" program this year, but a new video suggests that the department has a long ways to go in its ostensible efforts to treat all New Yorkers with respect and dignity.

The video, which was first posted on Facebook on July 17th, shows two officers pulling an unconscious man out of a house and then laying his body on the street for more than a minute before picking him up and putting him in the back of a police vehicle. Meanwhile, community members are heard in the video begging the officers to call an ambulance.

.@NYCMayor @NYCSpeakerCoJo



NYPD beat a teenager unconscious, refused him medical care, dragged his lifeless body around, dropped him on the concrete, and then tried to stuff him inside a police car. This is the behavior that killed Freddie Gray. pic.twitter.com/JLtmgils83 — Achmat X (@AchmatX) July 23, 2018

The NYPD's director of communications told Gothamist that the 22-year-old man in the video was wanted for "criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment" and supposedly fled when approached by officers on Monday, July 16th.



He was apprehended outside a nearby building by police officers and brought to the 32nd Precinct, the spokesperson added, and was eventually transported to Saint Luke's Hospital for medical observation and attention. He was released later that day after it was determined that he sustained no injuries, according to police. He was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal trespass.

[Gothamist]

This official account does not explain how the young man lost consciousness in the first place, or why he was not immediately offered medical attention. Read more about the incident in Gothamist.