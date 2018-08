Ah, New York City. Empire city. The city that never sleeps. The big apple.​ The land of bees on a hotdog stand. Really.

Authorities cordon off section of Times Square to respond to a massive group of bees that are swarming a hot dog stand.



Watch live: https://t.co/qd86Ic9lOV pic.twitter.com/R0GJXBle4W — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2018

Yup, last week it was goats on the subway tracks and this week it's enough bees to shut down a city block. Thank goodness this is on a stand right in Times Square, otherwise how else would multiple news outlets be live streaming it for our benefit?

[ABC News]