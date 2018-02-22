For Some Reason, The NRA Thought It Would Be A Good Idea To Use A 'Parks And Rec' GIF To Promote Itself

​Last night's CNN town hall on gun control was a bit of a shitshow, with Stoneman Douglas mass shooting survivors confronting (and sometimes heckling) pro-gun talking points by Senator Marco Rubio and NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch. The NRA's social media manager decided that the best way to buck up Loesch after her rhetorical defeat at the hands of teens was to tweet a GIF of... Leslie Knope from "Parks and Recreation"?

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Uhhh, has anyone at the NRA ever actually seen "Parks and Recreation," a sitcom about a bleeding-heart liberal public servant with a steadfast commitment to progressive principles? The show's co-creator, Michael Schur, pretty quickly called the NRA to task for its tone-deafness with a message from Knope portrayer Amy Poehler:

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.



Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?" https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

"Parks and Rec" actors Nick Offerman and Adam Scott soon got in on dunking on the gun-rights account:

.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down and also please eat shit. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ar2YF4yoic — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 22, 2018

Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope. https://t.co/Lr2HCeN7qp — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2018

Social media managers for other right-wing organizations, take note: You might like "Parks and Rec," but that does not mean that "Parks and Rec" likes you.