For Some Reason, The NRA Thought It Would Be A Good Idea To Use A 'Parks And Rec' GIF To Promote Itself

Last night's CNN town hall on gun control was a bit of a shitshow, with Stoneman Douglas mass shooting survivors confronting (and sometimes heckling) pro-gun talking points by Senator Marco Rubio and NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch. The NRA's social media manager decided that the best way to buck up Loesch after her rhetorical defeat at the hands of teens was to tweet a GIF of... Leslie Knope from "Parks and Recreation"?
Uhhh, has anyone at the NRA ever actually seen "Parks and Recreation," a sitcom about a bleeding-heart liberal public servant with a steadfast commitment to progressive principles? The show's co-creator, Michael Schur, pretty quickly called the NRA to task for its tone-deafness with a message from Knope portrayer Amy Poehler:
"Parks and Rec" actors Nick Offerman and Adam Scott soon got in on dunking on the gun-rights account:
Social media managers for other right-wing organizations, take note: You might like "Parks and Rec," but that does not mean that "Parks and Rec" likes you.