Days after hitting the last-second game winner against UConn, Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale delivered yet again, hitting an off-balance, contested three as time expired to defeat Mississippi State in the women's national championship game:

After a lengthy review, the referees put 0.1 second back on the clock, but the game was effectively over at that point.

And in case you missed it, here's Ogunbowale's clutch winner over UConn in the Final Four: