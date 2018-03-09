Is Trump's Meeting With Kim Jong Un A Good Idea? Here's What To Read

On Thursday, the White House announced that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had extended an invitation for talks to President Trump, and Trump had accepted. The decision seems like a logical endpoint in a rollercoaster ride of mostly escalating, but recently deescalating, tensions between the countries. So what should we make of the meeting? Here's what you should read.

Talking Is Good

While the prospect of an unpredictable Trump meeting with Kim Jong Un might make some shudder, refusing the invite could have been much worse, Fred Kaplan wrote in Slate before the White House's announcement:

If Trump proves unwilling to give that goal the slightest chance — if it seems that he’s been imposing new sanctions and threatening war, not in order to push Kim to the bargaining table but simply to push him out of power or destroy his regime — then he will drive a wedge in U.S.–South Korean relations, and Moon will feel compelled to forge his own ties to the North. China will also feel less obligated to abide by UN trade sanctions. Japan will view this growing alignment of China and the two Koreas with alarm and — equally troubled by America’s declining influence in the region — will ratchet up its own military power, possibly even start developing its own nuclear arsenal[.] On the other hand, if Trump sends a delegation, he will shore up US standing as a strong power and good ally. He could also take credit — and he might be, to some extent, correct — for making the talks happen through his threats to use force if Kim didn’t back down.

[Slate]

But The Meeting Will Give Legitimacy To Kim Jong Un

Just like participation in the Olympics gave North Korea a platform to establish themselves as legitimate and equal to other countries, a meeting with the President of the United States will establish North Korea as a world power worthy of recognition, writes Anna Fifield in The Washington Post:

Now, within a matter of months, Kim’s propagandists could fill the front pages with news of a meeting between what they will doubtless describe as the two most powerful men in the world.

“Kim wants to portray himself as the bold leader of a normal, peace-loving nuclear power who can meet an American president as equals,” said Duyeon Kim, a senior fellow at the Korean Peninsula Future Forum in Seoul.

[The Washington Post]

And North Korea Has Repeatedly Pretended That They Were Open To Denuclearization

Former CIA Korea analyst Sue Mi Terry tells The Atlantic that North Korea has repeatedly told the US that it's open to denuclearization, only to later renege on its commitments. She suggests that this time, the country may just be trying to bide its time.

"[I]t’s really hard to conclude at this point that all of a sudden Kim Jong Un woke up one day and decided to genuinely give up nuclear weapons after [conducting] 90 missile tests and nuclear tests,” since coming to power in 2011, Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA Korea analyst now at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told me earlier this week... Waves of diplomatic progress with North Korea have repeatedly receded over the North’s refusal to disclose all of its nuclear activities and verify that it is no longer engaging in them... This time around, the North Koreans could be opting for talks in order “to wait Trump out — buy time, avoid further sanctions or God forbid a [military] strike,” she said.



[The Atlantic]

What Is Trump Thinking?

While the move is certainly unprecedented and diplomatically bold, Bloomberg writes that the strategy could benefit Trump politically while also potentially furthering security interests:

The turn of events will bleed attention from Trump’s domestic political troubles, including special counsel Robert Mueller’s continuing Russia probe and porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawsuit alleging an affair with the president... Trump and his team recognize the possibility that Kim’s outreach is not in good faith or is some sort of ploy, an administration official said. But the US president’s advisers believe that if the US continues to exert maximum pressure on the North Korean regime as the summit approaches, Kim may be forced to make real concessions even if he enters talks thinking he can avoid them.

[Bloomberg]

And What Can He Offer?

Victor Cha, a former National Security Council director for Asia, writes in The New York Times that North Korea won't make a deal for free, suggesting that Trump has two things that the US can offer:



One would be to offer incremental energy and economic assistance and the lifting of sanctions for a freeze and eventual dismantlement of not just nuclear weapons, but also the long-range ballistic missile program. The latter, in particular, has not been the topic of negotiations in almost two decades, and Mr. Trump could score a victory given his tweets during the campaign that the North’s ability to target the United States homeland was “never gonna happen” while he was president.



A second path might be bolder, and for this reason it might be more appealing to Mr. Trump. This would put much bigger carrots on the table, including diplomatic normalization of relations and even the conclusion of a peace treaty ending the Korean War in return for denuclearization. It would be ironic if Mr. Trump, an avowed hawk on North Korea, adopted this “big bang” approach to diplomacy advocated for years by doves.



[The New York Times]



