Kim Jong-Un And South Korean President Moon Jae-In Hug It Out After Making Peace Deal

On Friday, North Korean leader Jim Jong-Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-In marked a historic agreement between their two countries with a hug. The act of friendliness, which no one could have predicted just a few months ago, was as incredible as the terms of the agreement that was signed — to work towards complete denuclearization within a year, pursue talks with the US to officially end the Korean War, and work towards an official peace treaty. According to the New York Times, North Korea demanded a peace treaty in return for denuclearization.

Traveling to the summit, Kim made history by becoming the first North Korean leader to travel to South Korea. President Moon also briefly stepped into North Korea in a seemingly unscripted moment.

The leaders also marked the occasion by planting a tree together (representing peace and prosperity), attending a banquet, and issuing a joint statement where they pledged to end propaganda broadcasts at the DMZ, organize family reunifications and improve infrastructure across their borders.

As the BBC notes, North and South Korea have made similar agreements in the past that were eventually broken with North Korean missile tests.

Just last year, North Korea conducted 23 missile tests, with their most recent launch being on November 28th, 2017. Tensions became so high that the US deployed an anti-missiles system in South Korea.

President Trump, who played a large role in last year's conflicts between the Koreas, sent hopeful messages over Twitter Friday morning.

After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018



