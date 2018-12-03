What's Going On With The Wild Voter Fraud Allegations In One Congressional District In North Carolina

On Friday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement voted to postpone the certification of the results of the US congressional race in the state's 9th District. The district has been plagued with aberrant voting patterns and evidence of ballot tampering on behalf of Republican Mark Harris, who beat Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes out of 283,317 total votes. The elections board plans to investigate the fraud allegations and to hold a public hearing by December 21; the board also has the power to call a new election if it determines that the election results were tainted. Here's what you need to know.

The Ballot Irregularities Are Centered In Two Counties Near The South Carolina Border

A North Carolina politics professor named Michael Bitzer investigated some of the irregularities on his blog. One of the most striking irregularities concerned absentee mail-in ballots in Bladen County, near the South Carolina border. In all the other counties in the 9th congressional district, mail-in ballots went heavily for the Democratic candidate, but not so in Bladen County:

In Bladen County, only 19 percent of the county's accepted absentee by mail ballots came from registered Republicans...



In Bladen County, 61 percent of the accepted absentee by mail ballots went Republican — the only county to do so; meaning that along with the almost 20 percent of loyal registered Republicans who voted that method, Harris would have also received almost all the registered unaffiliated voters and/or some Democratic registered voters to make it to 62 percent of the vote.​

What's more, a suspiciously high number of mail-in ballots in Bladen County and neighboring Robeson County did not get sent in, and many of those unreturned ballots belonged to black and Native American voters:

Across the 9th district, which stretches from Charlotte to Fayetteville along North Carolina's southern border, 24 percent of the requested mail-in ballots were unreturned. In Robeson County, 64 percent of mail-in ballots requested did not make it back to elections officials. In Bladen County, the figure was 40 percent.



The unreturned ballots are disproportionately associated with minority voters. More than 40 percent of the ballots requested by African Americans and more than 60 percent of those requested by American Indians did not make it back to elections officials. For white voters, that figure was just 17 percent.



Some Voters Say That People Came To Their Doors Asking For Their Absentee Ballots, Which Is Illegal

A handful of affidavits signed by voters and submitted to the State Board of Elections and Ethics Reform by a Democratic Party attorney shed light on the possible mechanisms behind the irregularities:

Datesha Montgomery said that on Oct. 12, a woman came by her house and told her she was collecting absentee ballots. In the affidavit, Montgomery said she voted for two candidates: one for sheriff, the other for school board. The woman told her "the others were not important. I gave her the ballot and she said she would finish it herself. I signed the ballot and she left. It was not sealed up at any time."



Emma Shipman said a woman came to her house and told her she was assigned to collect absentee ballots. "I filled out the ballot while she waited outside and gave it to her.... She took the ballot and put it in an envelope and never sealed it or asked me to sign it. Then she left.... I thought she was legitimate."

Lucy Young said she received an absentee ballot even though she didn't request one. She'd already voted early in person.

A Republican Operative Is Allegedly Behind The Ballot-Tampering Operation

Other affidavits point to an individual named Leslie McCrae Dowless who allegedly accepted payment from the Harris campaign in exchange for tampering with absentee ballots.

One of those sworn affidavits claims that man, Leslie McCrae Dowless, Jr., would receive a $40,000 bonus from the Harris campaign if Harris defeated Democrat Dan McCready.

"People hire him to work their campaigns for them to get the votes to get them elected," said Dwight Sheppard, a registered Democrat, who was one of several people who signed sworn statements.

Another affidavit said Dowless was "doing absentee" for Harris. The document claims Dowless said, "You know I don't take checks. They have to pay me cash."

A Suspiciously Small Number Of People Served As Witnesses For At Least 130 Ballots

Absentee ballots in North Carolina require the signatures of two witnesses in addition to the signature of the voter, and Popular Information found that eight people served as witnesses for at least 130 ballots — pointing to fraud.

Typically, there would be a wide variety of witnesses for absentee ballots. A random assortment of voters chose to vote by mail-in absentee and then have family, friends or co-workers serve as witnesses. The ballots obtained by Popular Information, however, show that a small group of people served as witnesses for these Bladen County ballots. Some of the witnesses signed more than 40 absentee envelopes.

Several of the witnesses are related to Leslie McCrae Dowless, the man at the center of the controversy who has previously been convicted of felony fraud. In 2016, McCrae Dowless admitted to running an operation where he paid people for each absentee ballot they were able to collect. The operating allegedly involved paying "people to obtain absentee ballots, fill them out, and cast their votes on someone else's behalf," according to an exposé on This American Life.

The Republican Primary May Also Have Been Affected By Fraud

It also appears that operatives working on Harris' behalf in Bladen County may have affected the Republican primary, as well, in which Harris bested the Republican incumbent, Robert Pittenger.

It was not just the general election in which the numbers looked funny. Investigators are now looking into the Republican primary, in May, as well. Harris won with eight hundred and twenty-eight votes over the incumbent, Robert Pittenger, claiming ninety-six per cent of the absentee ballots in Bladen County — which was a far higher margin of victory than the rest of his totals in the county. Pittenger told Spectrum News on Thursday, "We were fully aware of [the accusations of fraud]. There are some pretty unsavory people, particularly out in Bladen County, and I didn't have anything to do with them."



Republican Have Criticized The Board Of Elections For Alleged Partisanship And Lack Of Transparency

Harris, the Republican candidate in the congressional race, claimed that there aren't enough potentially tainted votes to affect the outcome of the race and called for the election result to be certified.

In a statement Friday, Harris accused the election board of a lack of transparency and called for the results to be immediately certified.

"Make no mistake, I support any efforts to investigate allegations of irregularities and/or voter fraud, as long as it is fair and focuses on all political parties," Harris said. "But to date, there is absolutely no public evidence that there are enough ballots in question to affect the outcome of this race. Accordingly, the Board should act immediately to certify the race while continuing to conduct their investigation. Anything else is a disservice to the people of the Ninth District."

In fact, "North Carolina law allows the elections board to call for a new election if there is evidence that casts doubt on the basic fairness of the vote," explains Vox. "The number of ballots in doubt or in question doesn't appear to make a difference."

In response to accusations of partisan bias, Andy Penry, the Democratic chairman of the board of elections, resigned on Saturday. "The investigation of criminal conduct and absentee voting fraud in the 2018 Republican primary and 2018 general election in congressional District 9 is a matter of vital importance to our democracy,” he said in a statement announcing his resignation. "I will not allow myself to be used as an instrument of distraction in this investigation."