NBA Center Nikola Jokic Is Your New Favorite Basketball Passing Machine

He's been doing this for a couple of NBA seasons now, but it's time we all turn our heads toward the Denver Nugget — and then quickly at whoever his target is — to witness the best passing bigman in the game of basketball, Nikola Jokic:
Is this kind of crosscourt whip sidearm pass unheard of? Absolutely not.
Do we often see this coming from 23-year-old 7 footers? Pretty much never. And it's even more impressive to see him do this against the NBA's hottest team, the Toronto Raptors.
Nikola Jokic is the real deal.