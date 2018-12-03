YOU'VE GOTTA BE JOKING

NBA Center Nikola Jokic Is Your New Favorite Basketball Passing Machine

He's been doing this for a couple of NBA seasons now, but it's time we all turn our heads toward the Denver Nugget — and then quickly at whoever his target is — to witness the best passing bigman in the game of basketball, Nikola Jokic:

 


Is this kind of crosscourt whip sidearm pass unheard of? Absolutely not. 

Do we often see this coming from 23-year-old 7 footers? Pretty much never. And it's even more impressive to see him do this against the NBA's hottest team, the Toronto Raptors.

Nikola Jokic is the real deal.


[Vic Lombardi]

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

