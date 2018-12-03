NBA Center Nikola Jokic Is Your New Favorite Basketball Passing Machine

He's been doing this for a couple of NBA seasons now, but it's time we all turn our heads toward the Denver Nugget — and then quickly at whoever his target is — to witness the best passing bigman in the game of basketball, Nikola Jokic:

This pass by Jokic.

You kidding me???? pic.twitter.com/MmtTU1FJof — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) December 4, 2018





Is this kind of crosscourt whip sidearm pass unheard of? Absolutely not.

Do we often see this coming from 23-year-old 7 footers? Pretty much never. And it's even more impressive to see him do this against the NBA's hottest team, the Toronto Raptors.

Nikola Jokic is the real deal.





[Vic Lombardi]