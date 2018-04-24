Replacing Brand Names In Famous Logos With The Names Of Their Fonts

Some of the most-seen, easiest-to-recognize fonts in the world are the fonts in famous logos. At the same time, almost no one knows the names of logo fonts. You can probably visualize the Netflix font, but can you name it? What about the Instagram font? Microsoft?

Designer and teacher Emanuele Abrate was tired of these fonts not getting their due, so he decided to rectify the situation by redesigning several famous logos with the name of the font in place of the name of the brand. Take a look at 10 of his reimainged logos (look for the arrows on the side of the image to scroll between them):

It's amazing how easy it is to recognize each logo, even without the brand name. "Every time I see a logo, I wonder how it was conceived, how it was designed, what kind of typeface was used and why," Abrate told Co.Design. Now we're going to start doing the same thing.

