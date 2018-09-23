LUCKILY NO ONE WAS HURT Here's Something To Make Commuting In NYC Worse: The Ceiling Of A Subway Station Collapsing Digg Sep 23 2018, 10:00 AM digg Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain Although we're sure New Yorkers at this point might just call it a normal Friday morning. Hello @MTA and @NYCTSubway ...your ceilings are falling on people again. pic.twitter.com/nhEM5SyLom— Sarah. (@SarahisSorry) September 21, 2018 [Via Twitter] Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.