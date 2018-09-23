LUCKILY NO ONE WAS HURT

Here's Something To Make Commuting In NYC Worse: The Ceiling Of A Subway Station Collapsing

Although we're sure New Yorkers at this point might just call it a normal Friday morning.

 


[Via Twitter]​

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
INTERNET WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Get Up To $150 When You Sign Up For AT&T Internet

8 diggs att.com
AT&T is running a few online-only TV and internet bundle specials that include a $50 Visa gift card. And for a few more days, you can get an extra $100 Visa card when you switch your internet over to AT&T.