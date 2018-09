​Nothing may ever top "Headless Body In Topless Bar," but the New York Post's latest cover may go down as one of the most memorable in its storied, pun-filled history:

Today's cover: They got off with a little help from their friends 🤭https://t.co/CqShq79Hc5 pic.twitter.com/Zqx9fSSxY7 — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2018

That's three masturbation puns on the cover, and one for the road in the Post's Twitter account's tweet.

The group masturbation anecdote from GQ's profile of Paul McCartney is not actually new (it appeared in 1997 McCartney biography "Many Years From Now), but we're so glad it cropped up again just so we could get this Post cover.





