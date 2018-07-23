TRONC SUCKS

The New York Daily News' Entire Social Media Staff Got Laid Off, But They Didn't Go Quietly

​Monday was a bad day for media, with newspaper company Tronc laying off about half of the employees at the New York Daily News, including the entire social media staff. Not ready to go without a fight, a newly laid-off social media staffer went rogue, firing off a few tweets into the void. 

Things started off with a Confused John Travolta meme:


 

Then confusion gave way to chaos, with another context-free GIF: 

 Via AdAge

Finally, just before management regained control of the account and deleted the other tweets, the rogue tweeter taunted their efforts:

 

Stay strong, former New York Daily News social media editor. 

