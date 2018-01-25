It's Hard To Believe That More People Live In New York City Than In This Red Semi-Circle

It's easy to forget how densely-populated New York City is compared to the rest of the country. While most of us are aware that the Big Apple is the biggest city in the States, it's sometimes hard for us to fathom just how big it is. (Fun fact: According to statistics from the NYC Department of City Planning, the population in the city was 8,550,405 in 2015, which makes it more than twice as large as the population in Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US.)

Reddit user GeorgieWashington, however, has helpfully given us a frame of reference with this map he has created using Excel and data from Wikipedia.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/126c446b6c9a4dbd9ebc0fb550fc4d96_f08efed043a147c2b883c87d50dbc1c2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

GeorgeWashington's map shows that more people are living in the five boroughs of New York City (8,537,673 in total, according to 2016 census numbers) than in the red semi-circle he marked out among states in the west and the Midwest. The difference in population is staggering as that means there are almost a million more people crowded in NYC than there are in the relatively sparsely-populated states in the west. This is a sobering piece of knowledge to keep in mind the next time you want to complain about how packed Times Square is or how terrible the MTA service is. Although for the former, you can still totally blame it on the tourists.

[via Reddit]