It's one thing to cover The Beatles well — nailing John and Paul's nasally-but-distinct voices in perfect harmony is another:

one thing you have to do today is watch this video of amiri and rahiem taylor covering the beatles - they sound exactly like lennon/mccartney and it gives me serious chills pic.twitter.com/lr3r9ew5Dm — almost famous (@mattwhitlockPM) February 25, 2018

Forget Liverpool's Cavern Club. Just catch these guys on the L train line.

[@mattwhitlockPM]