The New Ways To Carry Your Cash

​What’s the deal with our wallets?

George Costanza’s is the prototypical “fat wallet.” Such a leather brick in your back pocket is not only a ticking timebomb of loyalty-rewards punch cards and receipts, but also an uncomfortable addition to your wardrobe — because you’re sitting on it most of the day.

Pardon the infomercial voice-over but, there’s got to be a better way.

The modern wallet, afterall, only gained its foothold (backpockethold?) in our wardrobes in the mid-20th century with the introduction of the first credit cards from companies like Diner’s Club and American Express. You’d think the huge technological advancements that have happened since then would’ve led to chips in our arms that let us pay with a peace sign. Or at least wallets that are tougher, more comfortable and more intuitive.

Neither have happened on a large scale — yet. But we’re here to tip you off about where the wallet revolution’s headed.

We’re breaking down these wallets into three categories:

1. New Materials, for wallets that take advantage of the best the military and adventure sports industries have produced in recent years.

2. New Features, for wallets packing extra Bond-worthy onboard tools and smart technology that could prove to be lifesavers.

3. New Meets Classic, for wallets that look like classics but are cleverly made to increase carrying capacity and reduce size.

Before we kick off the list, here are some technical terms we throw around (because we’re wallet nerds, mea culpa) that you might find it helpful to know:

EDC: Stands for “Everyday Carry.” This is the stuff you carry on you and use every single day. Some of the most common EDC items are knives, flashlights, multitools, wallets, smartphones, notebooks and pens.

RFID-Blocking: Refers to materials that prevent your credit card information from being stolen. Today’s thieves can scan your credit cards and steal your information wirelessly. RFID-blocking wallets keep your credit cards safe from this kind of theft.

Alright, now here’s a breakdown of our favorite advancements in how to hold your cash:

New Materials

The Ridge Wallet is a comfortable, front-pocket wallet that holds between 1-12 cards, plus a strap for cash in an extremely thin package. The main innovations here are its clean look, lightweight aluminum construction, and compact yet capable size, which has just about the same footprint as a credit card. Lightweight aluminum makes up its body, which is paired with a money clip to keep your cash secure. It’s also outfitted to block RFID-skimming devices (wireless credit card and identity theft).



Built from the same ultra-strong fibers used in military body armor, Pioneer Wallets are literally some of the toughest, most technologically advanced out there. Pioneer even backs them up with a 10-year warranty to show they mean business. On top of that, these wallets strike a perfect balance between minimalism and carrying capacity. It’s low-profile enough that you can barely feel it in your pocket, but it still holds as many cards as wallets that are way bulkier.

Nite Ize’s tactical design fits a wallet, multi-tool and RFID protector in one nearly indestructible steel package. Not half bad for 15 bucks. It secures your cash and cards with a high-tensile strap (until you want them out) and the heat-treated stainless steel plates house 10 essential tools you’ll always find useful.

New Features

Guided by the belief that “a wallet is a person’s most basic tool” — and a solid background solving everyday problems through design — the guys at Dango have engineered what just might be the most useful wallet we’ve ever seen. With a bevy of useful functions (the Tactical has 14), including a bottle opener, hex wrench, screwdriver, saw, and more, we’ve found we’re whipping ‘em out all day long. Add top grain leather card slots, MIL-SPEC hardware, and a flexible silicone band that holds your cash (or a few more cards) securely in place, and you’ve got a wallet with a real edge.



Ekster’s lineup of wallets is minimal enough to fit in your front pocket, yes, but they also pack as much discreet tech as something outta Q’s lab — while being easy to use, too. For instance, the RFID-blocking card compartment requires no digging. You just push a button and your cards instantly fan out for you, fresh for the picking. And a lightweight, solar-powered GPS tracker provides a permanent defense against misplacing your valuables. Look, we’re no strangers to roughin’ it, but this piece of everyday wizardry makes its convenient tech too easy to pass up.



New Meets Classic

Bellroy’s luxe leather wallets are a natural starting point for those looking to slim their EDC. It's conventional, yet loaded with hidden features and compartments that will Houdini away your extra bulk. Cut from premium vegetable tanned cow leather, these wallets will protect your bills, plastic and favorite photo of your sweetheart for years to come. Features four quick access card slots, a hidden bill pocket for emergency cash — all backed by Bellroy's 3-year warranty.

These are the thinnest zip wallets ever made. And they manage to be lean and mean while handily accommodating all your cash, credit cards, transit passes, and business cards. Pockets on the inside and outside let you keep your frequently-used cards handy while letting you stash as many as you want on the interior (up to 20). Plus, Capsule’s signature “Cashstrap” holds enough bills to impress the likes of the Monopoly Man. Far from being just for show, these zippers tighten everything up into a profile so slim, they’re tough to feel in your back pocket.



This wallet is low-profile carry. In fact, it’s beyond minimalist, it’s bare essentialist. Made from 100% full-grain Spanish cowhide with a hidden card slot liner to minimize bulk and stretch, this card will slip into your pocket with you barely feeling it. And it’s designed with the same ethos as their clothes: goods that’ll travel with you from the early morning into the wee hours of the night, from the beach to the boardroom to the bar.



