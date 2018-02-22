ALLEGEDLY LAUNDERED $30,000,000

Here's The Mueller Investigation's New Indictment Of Paul Manafort And Rick Gates

​On Thursday afternoon, a new indictment was filed in the Mueller investigation, again targeting former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates. The indictments focus on charges of tax and bank fraud, with the indictment alleging, among other things, that Manafort and Gates laundered $30,000,000. Here's the indictment: 

 


The indictment comes on the heels of reports that Gates is close to a guilty plea and cooperating with Mueller and of the indictment of Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, who allegedly lied to the FBI about conversations he had with Gates. 

Update, 5:00 PM: The Daily Beast reports that Gates has fired his lawyer and is not planning to make a deal with Mueller.

