New Mueller Indictment Targets 13 Russians For Election Interference — Here Are The Key Takeaways

Robert Mueller is leading the investigation into Russian election interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into Russia's interference with the 2016 US presidential election, has indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies on Thursday. The indictment lists players and tactics that have previously been reported on and also highlights the Trump campaign's communications with the Russians. Here's are the takeaways:

The Indictment Targets The Internet Research Agency, A Russian Troll Farm

The first organization named in the document is the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian troll farm that is considered the nucleus of the digital tactics used to interfere with the 2016 election.

The IRA has been connected to numerous orchestrated disinformation campaigns. Reports have also connected the IRA to Russia's interference in the 2016 election far before this indictment.

The IRA Allegedly Used Fake Social Media Accounts To Interfere With The Election

The indictment says that the IRA "posing as US persons and creating false US personas, operated social media pages and groups designed to attract US audiences. These groups and pages, which addressed divisive US political and social issues, falsely claimed to be controlled by US activists when, in fact, they were controlled by Defendants."

Numerous reports documented Russian interference efforts on social media, such as one in The Washington Post that connected the IRA to a Facebook page attempting to organize a Texas secession movement or the @TEN_GOP Twitter account (mentioned in the indictment) which pretended to be an existing US organization (Tennessee GOP) and received retweets Donald Trump Jr., Kellyanne Conway and Nicki Minaj.

They Allegedly Conducted Operations On US Soil

According to the indictment, certain defendants "traveled to the United States under false pretense for the purpose of collecting intelligence to inform Defendants' operations."

Previously, reports have focused on the massive online effort to interfere with the election. The indictment says that Russia's campaign extended to ground operations.

Specifically, it mentions two defendants who "traveled in and around the United States, including stops in Nevada, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Louisiana, Texas, and New York to gather intelligence... Another co-conspirator who worked for the organization traveled to Atlanta, Georgia[.]"

The IRA Seemingly Had A Goal To Help Trump

The indictment claims that the IRA's goal was to "sow discord in the US political system... impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful governmental functions of the United States by dishonest means," and "by early to mid-2016, Defendants' operations included supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump... and disparaging Hillary Clinton."

The ads that have been identified to be part of the IRA's campaign have been a diverse collection, supporting everything from Black Lives Matter to strengthened border security, and are meant to create "political intensity through supporting radical groups, users dissatisfied with [the] social and economic situation and oppositional social movements." The ones pertaining to the election, however, notably support Trump, disparage Clinton or support Bernie Sanders.

In addition to ads, the IRA allegedly covertly paid real people in the US to "promote or disparage candidates." In October, The Daily Beast reported the YouTubers "Williams & Kalvin" were recruited to spread anti-Clinton content on their social channels.

The IRA appeared to also strategically target its efforts to have the most impact on the election, explicitly targeting "purple states like Colorado, Virginia & Florida."

The IRA Organized Events And Stunts In The US

As has been reported previously, the IRA organized events through Facebook as part of their trolling operations: "Defendants also staged political rallies inside the United States[.]"

In January, CNN reported that Russian trolls paid to promote two opposing events at the same location in Texas in May, 2016: one called "Stop Islamization of Texas," and another called "Save Islamic Knowledge."

The indictment says that Florida GOP groups were contacted by the IRA and convinced to participate in the "Florida Goes Trump" rally. Some were paid to portray a Hillary-Clinton-prison scene on a flat bed truck.

After the election, the IRA played a roll in organizing an anti-Trump protest held in New York called "Trump is NOT my President," according to the indictment.

The IRA Communicated With The Trump Campaign

Addressing what many Trump critics have focused on in the Russian investigation, the indictment says that the IRA "communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump Campaign and with other political activists to seek to coordinate political activities."

The IRA Is Allegedly Funded By A Putin Confidant

Concord Management And Consulting LLC is named as the company that funded the IRA and controlled its organization and operations. It is allegedly run by Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, who is known as "Putin's cook." Both the organization and Prigozhin are the subjects of US sanctions stemming from their involvement in the construction of a Russian military base near Ukraine.

The New York Times explains:

Despite his humble, troubled youth, Mr. Prigozhin became one of Russia’s richest men, joining a charmed circle whose members often share one particular attribute: their proximity to President Vladimir V. Putin. The small club of loyalists who gain Mr. Putin’s trust often feast, as Mr. Prigozhin has, on enormous state contracts. In return, they are expected to provide other, darker services to the Kremlin as needed.



[The New York Times]

In a bizarre anecdote used to illustrate Prigozhin's involvement with the IRA, the indictment says that the IRA organized under false pretenses for someone in the US to hold a sign in front of the white house that read "Happy 55th Birthday Dear Boss" days before Prigozhin's birthday. The person was told it was for the group's "leader here and our boss... our founder."

The Group Went To Great Lengths To Cover Their Tracks

Allegedly, Prigozhin frequently met with Mikhail I. Bystrov, who runs the troll factory and had a monthly budget of $1.2 million for the political interference operation, which is called "Project Lakhta."

Concord reportedly concealed the project by tagging payments as "software support and development" and distributing payments to 14 different bank accounts belonging to Concord affiliates.

The IRA allegedly conducted its business operations using at least five different corporate names.

The group also bought space on servers in the US that allowed them to set up VPNs, which helped to conceal their operations.

To purchase and maintain social ad accounts, the IRA allegedly used real people's identities and bank accounts without their knowledge to create PayPal and cryptocurrency accounts.

Media Reports Created A Panic At The IRA

Towards the end of the indictment, it's said that a defendant destroyed evidence after media reports claimed that Facebook would be working with Special Prosecutor Mueller. In an email, a defendant allegedly wrote "We had a slight crisis here at work: the FBI busted our activity (not a joke). So, I got preoccupied with covering tracks together with colleagues."

You can find the full document below:

``` ```

A Californian Was Found Guilty Of Fraud For Assisting The IRA

Released with the indictment, was the guilty plea of Richard Pinedo of California. Pinedo allegedly ran a business called "Auction Essistance," which bought and sold US bank accounts. The IRA allegedly used the accounts to circumvent requirements that social media sites had to buy ads. You can read the full statement of offense and plea here.

This post is developing and will be updated.





