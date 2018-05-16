The Senate Is About To Vote On The Repeal Of Net Neutrality — Here's What Happens Next

From the Senate, the bill will go to the House.

On Wednesday afternoon, if everything goes to plan, the Senate is expected to actually do something good — voting to reject the FCC's repeal of net neutrality. The move will be a decisive victory for tech companies, activists and consumers, who spoke out against the prospect of internet companies selectively targeting certain websites or apps with speed throttling. But the vote isn't the final nail in FCC Chairmain Ajit Pai's coffin.

The House Has 17 Legislative Days To Vote

The Senate's vote falls under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) of 1996, which allows Congress to reverse federal regulations if simple majorities in both the Senate and the House vote to do so.

Once the Senate votes, the House must do the same if there's hope for a congressional takedown of the repeal of net neutrality. According to the CRA, both houses have 60 days from the time they receive the rule to act. The FCC's vote was published in the Federal Register on February 22nd. According to the legislative calendar, this means that the House only has 17 more days to vote on the rule.

The Odds Look Slim With A Republican Majority

Unfortunately for net neutrality proponents, the partisan makeup isn't as even in the House as it is in the Senate. Currently, there are 42 more Republicans in the House than there are Democrats. To reach a simple majority (assuming complete Democratic support), Democrats would need support from 22 Republicans. Only 161 House members have pledged their support for the CRA measure, while in a December letter, 107 House Republicans out of 235 endorsed the repeal of net neutrality.

While there are theoretically enough votes up for grabs to secure a vote in favor of repealing the FCC's own repeal, it would certainly be an uphill battle, forcing Republicans to publicly go against Trump's FCC appointee.

Then It Would Go To Trump

In the long shot scenario that the House passes the bill, a joint resolution would then go to President Trump's desk. Trump's decision is a wild card.

It seems unlikely that he would directly contradict the decision made by his appointee. But Trump has seemingly expressed opinions about corporate control over communications that would suggest he could be convinced to sign the bill.

In November, Trump's justice department sued to stop AT&T's merger with Time Warner. Many speculated that the suit could have had something to do with Trump's dislike of CNN, but Trump claims that he takes issue with the merger because "it's too much concentration of power in the hands of too few." Arguably, the repeal of net neutrality falls along the same lines.

In 2014, Trump directly criticized net neutrality in a tweet, calling it an Obama power grab.

Obama’s attack on the internet is another top down power grab. Net neutrality is the Fairness Doctrine. Will target conservative media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2014

Since it was passed into law in 1996 and until Trump took office in 2016, there had only been a single successful use of the CRA — nullifying a rule made by the Department of Labor, "relating to ergonomics." Since assuming power, the Trump administration has successfully used the CRA to pass 14 resolutions of disapproval, the most recent of which killed a rule made by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that would prohibit companies from including arbitration clauses in contracts.

The Bill Would Prevent The Rule Change From Happening In The Future

If the bill ends up passing the House and Trump, it would be a resounding, and near-permanent rebuke of the attempt to repeal net neutrality. Built into the CRA is the rule that "the agency may issue no substantially similar rule without subsequent statutory authorization," preventing a repeat vote on the matter by the FCC.

If It Fails

If the House fails to pass a disapproval resolution, the rule change will go ahead as scheduled, most likely fully repealing net neutrality by June 11.

The failure of the bill would leave net neutrality supporters to other options, however.

Representative Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has proposed a partial replacement bill, that would prohibit ISPs from throttling or blocking content, but allow them to charge websites higher prices for increased access speeds.

Other state and local politicians have taken the matter into their own hands. The governors of New York and Montana both signed executive orders decreeing that they won't enter contracts with ISPs that don't adhere to net neutrality principals. Additionally, 20 state attorneys general have filed suit against the FCC alongside major tech companies like Kickstarter, Foursquare and Etsy.