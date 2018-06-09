The Best Moments From The 2018 NBA Finals

The greatest basketball talents in the world met in the 2018 Finals and... well, it's been kinda underwhelming.

That said, there was some pretty exciting stuff that happened on the court that's worth looking back on.

Remember that time in game one when Cleveland Cavalier JR Smith wasted an extra possession in the final seconds of regulation because he didn't know the two teams were tied?



Then, LeBron's Reaction To That Mistake Was Perfect

JR's mistake, of course, led to an instant classic of a LeBron meme. Which prompted Digg.com to seek answers to the question on everyone's mind: does LeBron have the most meme-worthy face of all time?

JUST PICK A RESTAURANT pic.twitter.com/wpG7hdI4z1 — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) June 1, 2018





...which was absolutely useless because his teammates totally squandered all the opportunity it created.

Holy moly, the aim on this LeBron pass is unreal. He couldn't have handed it to him in a better spot. pic.twitter.com/EFSvntJ0rb — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) June 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Steph Curry Had An Out-Of-Body Experience For Game Two

The shot clock is about to expire and the Cavs are playing good defense. The Warriors are up and Curry has been hot all game, but he can't even see the basket over 6'10" Kevin Love, who's a full seven inches taller than hi– oh wait, it went in. Wow.





This is awesome, because it's an insane basketball play to make against the best team in the world. It's also awesome because he did almost the exact same thing last year.

Three Quarters Later, Kevin Durant Put The Cavaliers To Bed With This Cold-Blooded Three-Pointer

Look at him. He hits this shot hat effectively seals the game for his team, and it doesn't even look like he cares. His teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green have to celebrate for him. Ice cold.

Game 4: When Steph Curry Started The Game With That Insane Circus 3

Curry was trying to draw a foul from Cavalier guard JR Smith, but when that didn't pan out, Curry made the shot anyway off-balance and with one hand. And it worked.

And Finally, That Beautiful Sendoff LeBron Got At The End Of The Game

While his team didn't win last night, LeBron got a standing ovation from the crowd as it might be his last game with the Cavaliers. He high-fived and fist-bumped all of his teammates on the court as well as Steph Curry as he exited the game.