What You Should Know About Today's National School Walkout On The 19th Anniversary Of Columbine

Today, on the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School, students at thousands of schools across the US are participating in a National School Walkout​. At the time in 1999, the Columbine Massacre was the worst school shooting in American history, resulting in the deaths of 14 students (including both attackers), 1 teacher and 21 non-fatal injuries. This walkout comes just a month after the "March For Our Lives" event organized by survivors of the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February, in which 14 students and 3 staff members were killed.

Prominent Parkland Survivors Are Participating In Today's Walkout But Aren't The Key Organizers

In the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a handful of survivors-turned-student activists including Emma González and David Hogg rose to national attention as they launched the #NeverAgain campaign and organized for last month's "March For Our Lives" walkout. Parkland survivors are participating in solidarity for today's event but are not taking the lead as organizers.

I walked out so far I ended up in NY !❤️ Remembering Columbine today in our moments of silence, in servicing our communities, and in loving each other. Orange is the color for gun violence survivors, and we wear it today in solidarity of one another. pic.twitter.com/9SFSACvMlb — Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 20, 2018

Organizer Lane Murdock: 'We Should Be Horrified, And We're Not Anymore'

The student activist who launched today's walkout is 16-year-old Lane Murdock of Ridgefield, Connecticut. In CNN's profile of Murdock she notes that the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut — 26 fatalities, taking place less than 20 miles away from Murdock's home — is the first her generation can remember.

We've lived this. A lot of the kids who attended Sandy Hook would be in high school now. We kind of symbolize these children who would have been our age.



Goodnight everyone. Tomorrow we all make history with #NationalSchoolWalkout.

Get some rest and if you wish to donate to support the movement do so here: https://t.co/W7y9jXy4mf pic.twitter.com/WWInfNQdqd — Lane Murdock (@lanemurdock2002) April 20, 2018

The national walkout that was staged a month after the Parkland shooting was intended to last 17 minutes, one minute for each victim. Murdock and other organizers have pushed for today's walkout to last from 10am through the rest of the day — student activists across different schools and cities have planned die-ins and other protest actions to follow the walkout.

Hundreds of students pouring into Washington Square Park to perform a die in for the #NationalSchoolWalkout #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/UxYF2dG7Ky — Kyle O'Leary (@tkocreative) April 20, 2018

I spent today participating in the #NationalSchoolWalkout and helped make change in my community by helping others register to vote! hbu??? pic.twitter.com/9V5lfmgfXq — Em:) (@emilykilbourne) April 20, 2018





Survivors Of Columbine Are Still Speaking Out Against Gun Violence

For the 19th anniversary of Columbine, HuffPost interviewed staff of The Rebel Project, a Colorado-based non-profit that supports survivors of school shootings. Co-founders Heather Martin and Zachary Cartaya are both Columbine Massacre survivors.

NPR interviewed Paula Reed, a teacher at Columbine High School for 32 years. Reed and her fellow teachers try to provide support for fellow administrators at schools that have suffered through shootings:

Reed says that Columbine teachers often reach out to schools after they hear of shootings. She says they know how important it is for someone to be there to tell survivors that they will be able to make it through the hard days — like the first day back or times they don't think they can keep living through the pain.



This morning on "Megyn Kelly TODAY," Kelly spoke Kim Blair Woodruff, a Columbine survivor, alongside Tim McGrath and Jacob Garrett, two survivors of the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado (12 fatalities).

This Morning, One Student Was Injured In Another School Shooting In Florida

CNN reports that one student was shot in the ankle at Forest High School this morning in Ocala, Florida. The suspected shooter is in police custody and the victim's injury is not thought to be life threatening. By CNN's count, the shooting in Ocala is the 20th US school shooting in 2018.

Some Areas Have Taken Steps Towards Stricter Gun Control Since The Parkland Shooting

Since the shooting at Parkland, Florida Governor Rick Scott (R) and Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) have both signed state legislature proposals into law that raise the age to buy firearms to 21, amongst other restrictions respective to each state. At the federal level, Donald Trump has announced his administration will take steps to ban bump fire stocks — the accessory for semi-automatic rifles used to increase firing rate to devastating effect in last year's Las Vegas shooting — by reclassifying the items as accessories for machine guns.

Earlier this week Slide Fire Solutions, the patent holder for bump stocks, announced it will cease production of the accessory next month.



