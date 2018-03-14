Scenes From Student Walkouts Across The Country Demanding Gun Control

One month to the day after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, K-12 students across the country walked out of their school buildings at 10 AM local time to protest gun violence and demand gun control. They stayed outside for at least 17 minutes to honor the 17 students who died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

"We demand that Congress enact an immediate resolution declaring gun violence a public health crisis and dedicating federal funding to research solutions and implement violence intervention programs," reads a statement composed by the walkout's organizers, members of the Women's March youth branch. "We demand Congress recognize all forms of gun violence, including violence committed by police." The organizers say they support bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, expanded background checks, gun violence restraining orders and the Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act, which would reduce police departments' access to military equipment.

Students paid tribute to the Parkland victims and stated political demands clear in various ways, carrying signs, holding moments of silence, singing and staging sit-ins and "die-ins."





Powerful: Hundreds of #Baltimore Poly students laying on ground to honor 17 victims killed in FL shooting & to push for stricter gun laws #NationalSchoolWalkout #NationalWalkoutDay #WalkoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/0pSFht6tVN — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) March 14, 2018





Students are sitting in silence outside the White House to honor the 17 victims killed in the #ParklandShooting one month ago. They will then head to the Capitol where protests will continue to push for gun reform. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/NEFlXFNQEt — Ryan Hughes (@ABC7Hughes) March 14, 2018





These New York City elementary school students sang “Put a Little Love in Your Heart” during their walkout protest today, one month after the school shooting massacre in Parkland, Florida https://t.co/5HNXSSoBAu pic.twitter.com/fgnAfFnYrU — CNN (@CNN) March 14, 2018

Students who faced threats of punishment from school officials either walked out anyway or found creative ways to protest without leaving school property.

Students at Booker T Washington High School in Atlanta talking a knee as part of the #NationalWalkoutDay protests. pic.twitter.com/bZpU8kQNjl — Jamiles Lartey (@JamilesLartey) March 14, 2018

One student 17 yr old junior on potentially facing a 3 day suspension and not being allowed back in the bldg “If you’re not willing to face the repercussions do you really care about the movement? I looked past it and walked out.” @ReadingEagle #nationalschoolwalkout pic.twitter.com/r0KbXsVV1W — Jeremy Long (@jeremymlong) March 14, 2018

my school wasn’t allowed to walk out today but we did it anyways #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/ek1vGlA8pG — Amanda (@eversinceny_) March 14, 2018

Students at Stoneman Douglas led the way, and students from other schools affected by gun violence made some of the most powerful statements against gun violence.

WATCH: Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High staged a walkout to demand gun reform on the one-month anniversary of the shooting.



Tune in to @MSNBC for continuing coverage of #NationalWalkoutDay. pic.twitter.com/ojPgX2gxXo — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2018





"Let's stop talking about the change and actually make one."



Chicago students marching in #NationalWalkoutDay say they want gun reform and are "ready to see something new." pic.twitter.com/pxFbULvaPl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 14, 2018





Several hundred students at Newtown High School in Sandy Hook, CT walk out in protest of gun violence on #NationalWalkoutDay. https://t.co/lvuGemj1Ud pic.twitter.com/yxuYVf0neE — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2018





WATCH: At Columbine High School, students release balloons one at a time in honor of the 17 victims of the MS Douglas High shooting. #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/bPOzrlOOPc — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 14, 2018

Students in the Washington, DC area congregated in front of the Capitol to show national lawmakers their commitment to changing gun laws.

Even school closings didn't stop student protestors. In Boston, students marched to the statehouse — even though their schools were closed due to snow.

VIDEO: Students marching in Boston from Park Street station to the State House as part of #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/zdkgQxnid6 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) March 14, 2018



