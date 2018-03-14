Scenes From Student Walkouts Across The Country Demanding Gun Control

One month to the day after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, K-12 students across the country walked out of their school buildings at 10 AM local time to protest gun violence and demand gun control. They stayed outside for at least 17 minutes to honor the 17 students who died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
"We demand that Congress enact an immediate resolution declaring gun violence a public health crisis and dedicating federal funding to research solutions and implement violence intervention programs," reads a statement composed by the walkout's organizers, members of the Women's March youth branch. "We demand Congress recognize all forms of gun violence, including violence committed by police." The organizers say they support bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, expanded background checks, gun violence restraining orders and the Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act, which would reduce police departments' access to military equipment.
Students paid tribute to the Parkland victims and stated political demands clear in various ways, carrying signs, holding moments of silence, singing and staging sit-ins and "die-ins."
Students who faced threats of punishment from school officials either walked out anyway or found creative ways to protest without leaving school property.
Students at Stoneman Douglas led the way, and students from other schools affected by gun violence made some of the most powerful statements against gun violence.
Students in the Washington, DC area congregated in front of the Capitol to show national lawmakers their commitment to changing gun laws.
Even school closings didn't stop student protestors. In Boston, students marched to the statehouse — even though their schools were closed due to snow.