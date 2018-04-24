The Most Common Colors In National Geographic Photos Are Pretty Surprising

What color is nature? You could look outside and conclude that the great outdoors is pretty green, with some brown and blue thrown in. ​Data scientist Nicholas Rossi took a different approach, scraping all the photos from National Geographic's Instagram account, determining the five primary colors from each photo and then filtering out the saturation and value from each color to determine its pure hue. Then he graphed the frequency of each hue to figure out which was most common:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e692ddf3a05a40e9815b03e8f78d90ed_bb79ed9558af403faca0ec866100176c_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

To be fair, the graph doesn't actually tell us much about the color of nature, but it does tell us a lot about the kinds of images National Geographic thinks are appealing — and they are apparently mostly orange and blue. Rossi has an interesting theory about why orange figures so prominently in the data:

Natgeo takes a lot of photos of people, and the peak of orangish colors could be picking that. Next step is to remove the people photos and then sort by geo tags to see what the colors of particular places are.

