(ON INSTAGRAM)

The Most Common Colors In National Geographic Photos Are Pretty Surprising

What color is nature? You could look outside and conclude that the great outdoors is pretty green, with some brown and blue thrown in. ​Data scientist Nicholas Rossi took a different approach, scraping all the photos from National Geographic's Instagram account, determining the five primary colors from each photo and then filtering out the saturation and value from each color to determine its pure hue. Then he graphed the frequency of each hue to figure out which was most common:

 

To be fair, the graph doesn't actually tell us much about the color of nature, but it does tell us a lot about the kinds of images National Geographic thinks are appealing — and they are apparently mostly orange and blue. Rossi has an interesting theory about why orange figures so prominently in the data:

Natgeo takes a lot of photos of people, and the peak of orangish colors could be picking that. Next step is to remove the people photos and then sort by geo tags to see what the colors of particular places are.

[Rossi Data]

Check out more information about Rossi's methods on his blog and on Reddit.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
FIT WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Clothing Made Especially For ‘Not So Tall’ Guys

23 diggs petermanningnyc.com
Clothing from Peter Manning NYC is designed specifically for guys who stand 5’8" and under. That means sleeves are always the right length, pants don't bunch at the ankles and shorts never droop below the knees. No need to visit the tailor.