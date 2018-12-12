The Winners Of The 2018 National Geographic Photo Contest Will Take Your Breath Away

There's no doubt that the winners of National Geographic's photo contest this year are, as usual, gorgeous to look at, but part of the reason why these pictures are so powerful is that they shed light on troubling socioeconomic and political issues as well.

For instance, take a look at photographer Jassen Todorov's "Unreal," which snagged the Grand Prize. Todorov's photo captures the uncanny sight of Volkswagen and Audi cars sitting idly in California's Mojave Desert. After news broke in 2015 that Volkswagen was manufacturing cars that cheated emission tests, millions of cars were recalled and the desert has now become the final resting place of thousands of these models.

And then there's this sobering picture of two rhinos drinking at a waterhole by Alison Langevad. On the surface, the photo is a perfect image of tranquility and symmetry. However, a closer look reveals that both rhinos are dehorned, a process that was undertaken to protect these endangered animals from poachers.

"Sunday Best at Weekend Studio," which won first prize in the People category, is just as compelling in a different way. This photo of David Muyochokera was taken during his last day at work at the Weekend Studio in Nairobi, Kenya, a studio which had been open for 37 years, but was finally forced to close due to the rise of smartphones and dwindling customer demand.

Christian Werner's "Road to Ruin" provides a harrowing look at life in a conflict zone and the devastation that has impacted on Syria's cityscape. Werner says the sight of this shocked him: "I hadn't seen such large-scale destruction before, and I had been to many destroyed cities."



It's not all somberness and bleakness when it comes to the photo contest winners, however. For a celebration of sheer beauty, look no further than Rucca Y Ito's "Snowflakes," taken of Japan's famous Blue Pond in Biei-cho, Hokkaido during the winter.



For incredible dynamism, check out Pim Volkers' "Flying at the Crossing," which captures the incredible moment of wildebeests crossing Tanzania's Mara River.

And finally, treat yourself to this beautiful photo of a father kissing his newborn baby during the Charak Puja festival in West Bengal, India, a Hindu festival that honors the god Shiva. The photo is aptly named "Love of Life."





