​After asking the judge for "five minutes in a locked room with this demon," Randall Margraves lunged at Nassar before police in the courtroom tackled him to the ground and handcuffed him.

WATCH: The father of victims of ex-USA Gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar lunges at Larry Nassar in court after saying to judge, “I would ask you to as part of the sentencing to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon.” https://t.co/0hsKjTEOit pic.twitter.com/heqnEgxAUk — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) February 2, 2018

The incident occurred during the third sentencing hearing for Nassar, who has been accused of abusing over 250 young women as a doctor for young gymnasts. Three of Margraves' daughters have accused Nassar of abusing them.







[Via CBS News]