Don't be fooled by the tie-dye shirt. Myquel Haddox is an absolute beast.

Look at this insane varial flip the dude throws hurtling *up* a dang six set:

He's so damn good at this, it's like we're watching a video game:

Taking the stairs is for losers now.

