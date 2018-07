Look at this image. Unfocus your vision a little bit. What do you see? A few yellow circles, a few green circles, a few purple circles and a few red/orange circles, right?

Well, your eyes are a pair of damn liars, because every circle is the same color. The colors you perceive depend on which colored bars go over each circle and which colored bars go underneath.

You can see the effect, known as the Munker illusion (explained here in more depth), in action in this video: