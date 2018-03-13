Just Sit Back And Have Your Mind Melted By This Wicked Optical Illusion

Everyone loves that feeling of a good illusion knocking you on your intellectual and logic-parsing ass. And the Müller-Lyer Pulsating Star sure is a doozy.

Take a look below. Remember: not only are the blue and black segments the same length, they also never actually change lengths.

Best illusion I've seen, maybe ever. The blue and black lines are NOT moving. Insanely good. pic.twitter.com/gHGx5u3vTO — Matt Lieberman (@social_brains) March 10, 2018





If you're familiar with the static version of this illusion, the cause of the brain-breakingness should be fairly obvious. The Müller-Lyer illusion is a classic example of a geometrical-optical illusion. It works because we perceive a line segment bookended by two "arrow tails" to be longer than one with two "arrow heads." Putting it in motion simply demonstrates that point in a trippier way.

And hey, if you're looking for more geometrical-optical illusions, why not check out the (in)famous café wall?







