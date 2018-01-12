A REAL QUESTION AT THE WHITE HOUSE

Trump Gets Asked If He's A Racist Immediately After Signing MLK Day Proclamation

 

Immediately after President Trump signed an MLK Day proclamation to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, a reporter asked a question that was on everyone's mind: "Mr. President, are you a racist?"

The blunt question comes after multiple reports last night quoted Trump calling Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations "shithole countries."

Trump tweeted this morning that the quote wasn't true, but a White House statement in response to the tweet did not include a refutation of the reports.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have condemned the remarks.

