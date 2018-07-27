Why Moving To The US Changed My Relationship Status With Facebook To 'It's Complicated'

Facebook holds a special, if somewhat fraught, place in my heart. And it's not just because it's popular in Taiwan, the place where I grew up in and the country where Facebook has a higher penetration rate than any other place in the world. It's because it's one of the few things that helped me survive my move from Taiwan to the US in 2013.

Five years ago, Facebook was everything to me. It was a place where I had the most contacts as well as the most photos and posts. It was my main linkage to a country and culture from which I had reluctantly uprooted myself. And although I had initially been skeptical about Facebook when it first appeared on my radar in college, I had eventually come around to it and accepted its place in my life as diary, messenger and news feed all rolled into one. The relationship I had with the social media platform was more than utilitarian: it was emotional, and my move to the US only made it complicated.

When it comes to social media usage, I'm a monogamist at heart. I'm terrible with change as well as with polyamory. I hold on to social media sites for as long as I can, even when their popularity has long waned and my peers have moved on to the next fashionable thing. And if I had a choice, I would prefer investing my time on one service alone, instead of being in open relationships with multiple platforms, trying and failing to juggle my commitments to each.

Monogamy, unfortunately, is not meant to be. Since my move to the US, I've had several social media apps, in addition to Facebook, installed on my phone. While my flirtations with apps such as Snapchat have been unremarkable and brief, other social media apps have managed to claw their way into my life and refuse to leave. When my friends on Facebook began to migrate to Instagram, I held out for almost a year before finally breaking down and joining too. I became a user of WeChat to stay in contact with my Chinese friends, an unavoidable move since several of the most widely-used social media sites in the Western world are blocked in China. I also had to download Line, a Japanese communications apps, after its popularity in Taiwan began to swell and a large portion of my friends began to favor Line over Facebook's messenger.

My relationship with each app is different. With WeChat, the exchange is more akin to communications with benefits. I use it sparingly, pragmatically and without fear of emotional attachment. Instagram, with its glamorous, visuals-first interface and its popularity with teens, is the cool guy in high school that I'd be into if I were a few years younger, when I was in a my-camera-is-my-identity phase, but, unfortunately, the timing isn't right now. And with Facebook, the social media network that I've been using for eight years, my relationship has changed too. It's the college sweetheart that I'm staying together with more out of a force of habit than out of passion, and I'm not sure whether I should break up with it or stay. Sure, we've been slowly growing apart these past two years and I've been cheating on it with other apps, but there's so much history and it's been there for me during tough times, when I was on my own and starting a life in a foreign nation.

It's not easy managing usage of one's social media, especially when you're balancing relationships that span disparate cultures and countries. Despite my efforts to devote time to each app and the friendships sustained through respective platforms, I still often come up short. For me, the fear of missing out isn't a fear — it's a reality. I struggle to keep up with my friends' status updates, regardless of whether it's a WeChat moment (WeChat's version of a status post) or a more ephemeral Instagram story. A lot of my conversations with my family and friends begins with them excitedly asking me whether I've seen one of their latest posts or pictures and me putting a damper to their enthusiasm by me sheepishly admitting, "No, I've probably missed that. Sorry."

Constraints in self-expression is also an issue I've encountered in my juggling of different social media apps. Although I'm comfortable using the emoji stickers and GIFs readily available to me in Facebook messenger, I can't claim the same level of savviness when it comes to the emojis in other messaging apps such as WeChat and Line. The variety, expressiveness and cuteness of Line's stickers are one of the main reasons why the messaging app became so widely-used in Taiwan. To download the stickers for free in the US, though, you need to use a VPN application, and because I've always regarded Line as an app that was forced upon me by necessity, and not by choice, I've resisted going through the hassle of using VPN apps. My defiance — or laziness — has not come without cost. In my Line group chats with my extended family, it's a bizarre experience watching my aunts and uncles use stickers and emojis with a self-assurance and articulateness I lack. While in most other Internet-related activities I can probably claim superiority over my family members, Line was a place in the digital sphere where my sense of inadequacy is hard to ignore.

Dilemmas in expression also began to present itself to me on Facebook. Before my move to the US, the vast majority of my Facebook friends were Mandarin speakers. While most of them would have no issues reading a post written in English, it had never occurred to me before to write in any language other than Mandarin. But with the addition of new friends, most of whom are American, I had to reconsider what language I should use on Facebook. Should I risk alienating my Taiwanese and Chinese friends by writing in a language that, though comprehensible to most, is still distinctly foreign? Or should I let the translate option on the platform render my Mandarin posts into compositions that verge on beautiful gibberish? In most cases, I have settled on writing posts in both English and Mandarin to serve both audiences. It's not a perfect solution — in fact, it often makes me feel as if I'm penning a press release or a tourist attraction sign — but it's the best resolution I've come up with so far.

If my current problem with Facebook is that it's getting too big to manage because of the growing size and changing composition of my Facebook friends, then my issue with Twitter is the opposite. Compared to other social media platforms, Twitter just doesn't have the same penetration rate in Taiwan. Only a few of my Taiwanese friends use Twitter, and I've been slow to embrace the app despite the indispensable role it plays in journalism. One of the reasons has been the small size of followers I have on the platform compared to Facebook and Instagram, which is something that can be attributed both to Twitter's lack of popularity in the country I grew up in as well as the fact that I only stumbled into the profession of journalism later in life. It's hard to feel compelled to use a platform to voice your opinions when you don't have that many connections on it, both personal or professional.

Another reason I haven't exactly taken to Twitter is the aura of toxicity that has long been attached to the app. This is, after all, a network that's infamous for its trolls, harassment and abuse as well as its proliferation of anxiety-inducing bad news. Those that are on it caution you to stay away, save yourself before it's too late. None of these are impressions that help inspire much confidence in the site for a relatively new user. If Twitter were a guy, he would be the moody, dangerous bad boy everyone warns you not to get involved with.

And what about Facebook? Although Facebook is still the social media platform I spend the most time on, I've grown to become wary of it thanks to the spate of scandals that have also plagued the company over the last two years. It's hard now to look at a friend's Facebook quiz app result without thinking of Cambridge Analytica or other more recent data leaks. It's also difficult to square Facebook's role as a distributor of misinformation in the 2016 US presidential election with the Facebook of my college years, the Facebook that helped spur student movements and usher in a new wave of political activism in Taiwan. The Facebook I remember was a network that fostered solidarity and unity among students protesting China's growing influence over Taiwanese media. It was once a symbol of empowerment and hope. Now, with more users using Facebook in Taiwan than ever, it has, inevitably, become a platform of division and dissent, much like it is in the US. Different ideological factions have accused Facebook of censorship and bias, and there are those that speculate Facebook's plans to break into China's market has led it to censor overtly anti-China sentiments.

But it would be reductive to ascribe my diminished enthusiasm in social media apps to the tarnished reputations of the companies alone. A lot of it, I believe, also has to do with growing older and becoming more jaded. When I see features on Facebook such as anniversary videos celebrating my friendships with certain friends, I can't help but view them as methods Facebook is deploying to increase my engagement and time spent on the platform. I cringe when I see new features on Facebook saddled with the message, "Because we care about you." I no longer care as much about likes, follows or responses as much as I did five to six years ago. And somewhere along the process, documenting the minute details of my everyday life to a semi-public audience ceased to have the same level of attractiveness it did when I was in my early 20s.

It's not that I no longer enjoy sharing parts of my life with my friends and family, but the incentive to broadcast it via social media to acquaintances has decreased. Instead of spending a few minutes uploading a picture of what I had for lunch or airing witticisms to a mass of followers, most of whom I've probably hadn't spoken to in the past few years, I would much rather sit down and have a longer, more engaged conversation with a friend I actually know and care about via messages or face-to-face, although the latter often isn't an available option for me.

It's a tricky position to be in, living in a place where all your family and the majority of your friends are 7,779 miles and 12 hours away. Apps like Facebook don't fix the fact that I miss my younger sister or talking to the friends I grew up with every day, but they're at least a stopgap. And if I have to deal with some inconveniences or feelings of doubt or mistrust that come along the way when using them, I can handle it. My family and our group chat on Line are the reasons why I trudge through the annoying deluge of messages from that app every day. My best friend, who regularly uses Facebook as an outlet for her creative writing, is one of the reasons why I find it hard to give up the platform despite all my recent misgivings towards it. And for my friends who prefer Instagram over Facebook, I try to squeeze in a few minutes on the app when I have the time. I can't promise that I won't still miss out on stuff — in fact, it's more likely that I still will — but I know my friends will forgive me for my lapses because, well, that's one of the reasons why we're friends.​

I do miss the good old days when I only had to check one social media site instead of five or six. While the internet has helped close distances and made the world seem smaller and more connected in many ways, the expansion and fragmentation of the social media marketplace can sometimes make it feel it's harder to stay in touch with people, especially when your time and energy is split among so many different apps. I envy one of my friends, who chose to not register on any social media site. Instead, she writes emails and schedules hour-long Skype chats with the people she wants to reach. I can't say that I'd have the willpower to follow in her footsteps, but sometimes, when the barrage of red notifications from my phone is really getting to me, I can't help but think: You know what? That could be me too.