Why There's Likely No 'Good Ending' In Sight For MoviePass

You probably use a half-dozen or more services that are free or got their start by aggressively marketing themselves as great deals. I want to talk about all of them by talking about MoviePass.

This past year was the first time I decided to watch all the year's Best Picture nominees prior to the Oscars, even those I knew I would — ahem — strongly dislike. As I chatted with friends about my movie spree, the conversations inevitably turned to sky-high movie ticket costs and then, naturally, to MoviePass. After lowering the subscription cost to $10 per month last year, membership was climbing at a steady pace, and what critic (i.e. me) could have any reason to turn their nose up at a service that made moviegoing so cheap?

That was all before MoviePass started changing its policies willy-nilly; before Cambridge Analytica made millions of people actually think about data-mongering advertisement; before MoviePass picked up distribution for "Gotti," which received the rare honor of a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. Enough has happened to MoviePass for me to be smug about it if I were prone, but I can't be — friends are still asking why I haven't caved in and subscribed ("You're just having VCs purchase your tickets!") and I can't pretend to predict the future. Perhaps MoviePass, or a service like it, will end up a dominant fixture in the lives of moviegoers.

That probably won't be a good thing.

Good Ads, Bad Ads And In-Between

Every cent you don't fork over for each free or super-cheap service you use is balanced by the advertising revenue the service hopes to make off of you. That's not just true of the app-centric, surveillance-saturated economy of 2018 — it's basically how the entertainment biz has worked for over a century. If you're not entirely supported by sales or subscriptions, you're working with advertisers. MoviePass is no different, but they are a fascinating case study in how, as modern data-driven advertising risks extinction via overdue regulation, the most cynical impulses of "old school" advertising threaten to turn everyone off just as much.

Let's say MoviePass wants to make the bulk of its advertising money though the methods du jour: some combination of user profiling and behavior tracking for the sake of highly-targeted ads. Not long ago, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe bragged about serious tracking capabilities before quickly walking it all back as a hypothetical. Other apps and sites already serve up spookily on-point ads to us all the time; MoviePass wouldn't even need to slurp up your exact whereabouts to start targeting you in a similar manner.

This approach is favorable for a company like MoviePass, with its prospective user base being the entire movie-going public, because it really helps lower costs: MoviePass can automate large chunks of the entire ad sales and placement process (and pass some of the labor costs to advertisers themselves), which further maximizes profit. When everybody's doing it, the people who really bear the downsides of tracking and profiling are the consumers — potentially sensitive data is siphoned off of you, you're regularly exposed to low-quality ads or even fraud, and the service you use is less incentivized to have its shit together when it doesn't have big brand partners to maintain good appearances with.

Shortly after Lowe walked back his comments about tracking, MoviePass rolled out an intriguing email to subscribers: partnering with the company Laurel Road, MoviePass advertised a deal on student loan refinancing that would include a year-long MoviePass subscription. A lot of folks were justifiably weirded out by the offer. A student loan refinancing company doesn't have the positive associations that, say, a car manufacturer or popular beverage might, but the partnership is classic advertising all the same. MoviePass took a look at what they know about their audience in aggregate, and it turns out that millions of Americans are chafing under student loan debt. Of course those people might gravitate towards cheap movie subscription services, so a partnership with loan refinancers makes sense!

The only thing scary in your life should be the horror movies you see with your MoviePass. We've teamed up with @LaurelRoad so that you can refinance your student loans and have one less thing to worry about. pic.twitter.com/gFOwNhEcHA — MoviePass (@MoviePass) May 30, 2018

That such an offer reads as a little skeezy has more to do with the product in question than with the principle of it. If MoviePass can make deals with brands that don't remind people of mountainous debt, then good for them! Given the choice between letting the movie ticket company build an ad-tech profile of me or ignoring emails and push notifications about Pepsi Blue 2.0 or whatever, I would always take the latter.



One thing that's certain is, if MoviePass wants to survive at a dirt-cheap pricing model, there'll be some strategy for ad-tech, traditional advertising or both. Period, end of discussion. Even if the company could support itself on subscriptions alone, no company with millions of subscribers will pass up the opportunity to make more money off its captive audience.

Seizing The Means Of Film Production

Another way MoviePass can try to squeeze money out of you, the consumer, is to invest more heavily in vertical integration. In this instance, that means getting an additional cut of the ticket sale by actually having a financial stake in the film. In January, word quickly spread that MoviePass was wheeling and dealing alongside other film distributors at Sundance. The first MoviePass-distributed film, "American Animals," debuted to decent reviews but floundered at the box office. Their second film hit theaters last week with a resounding "thud."

"Gotti," starring John Travolta and directed by Kevin Connolly (the guy who played "E" in– you know what, it's okay if don't you know him) isn't just a failure in the sense that it got 0% on a review aggregator. In its opening weekend, "Gotti" only made $1.67 million dollars across 500+ screens, and MoviePass claims to have facilitated 40% of those ticket sales. MoviePass would like you to think that "40%" is great news here — it means MoviePass can effectively drive audiences to any old movie via push notifications and other app-tied promotions. Conversely, it could mean that the super-low MoviePass cost of admission is the only thing that got nearly half of "Gotti's" opening-weekend audience into theaters. You can spin that interpretation positively in a business sense, but the last thing MoviePass should want to establish itself as is "the service that props up bad movies."

Audiences loved Gotti but critics don’t want you to see it… The question is why??? Trust the people and see it for yourself! pic.twitter.com/K6a9jAO4UH — Gotti Film (@Gotti_Film) June 19, 2018

So they aren't — instead, "Gotti" is being aggressively marketed as an anti-critical darling. The positive user rating for the film on Rotten Tomatoes reeks of gaming the system, in spite of Rotten Tomatoes' own reputation-saving statement to the contrary. In the wake of the online campaign to tank "The Last Jedi's" audience rating on the platform, embracing the polar opposite critic vs. "audience" response in your marketing smacks of leveraging media distrust and anti-intellectualism to the film's advantage (I'll spare you the agony of connecting this all back to Trump).



Of course, MoviePass isn't alone in its quest to change the film industry from the bottom-up, quality be-damned. Netflix is increasing its output of original and acquired films this year while rumors float around about plans to put physical theaters into the world, at least for the sake of its few awards season hopefuls. Meanwhile, Amazon Studios hopes that by sticking to traditional theatrical releases, you'll remember its wins like "Manchester By the Sea" more than its misses like "Gringo" — all of which will surely end up with nice placements on Prime Video.



Regardless of the caliber of films MoviePass helps put out into the world, the fact that they're definitely incentivized to give their films higher prominence in the app and prod you with push notifications might be enough to make you rethink the deal they're offering you.

MoviePass Can, And Has, Cut Off Theaters As It Pleases

As announced while I was in the middle of writing this piece, AMC is launching a ticket subscription option of its own, and in response MoviePass has taken a page out of the "Gotti" marketing book by getting defensive about it:

It only proves that we were right https://t.co/R9xOKYBkdi — MoviePass (@MoviePass) June 20, 2018

The bad blood between AMC and MoviePass goes back much, much further than the 2017 price drop that made MoviePass a household name, but there's no question that the service's rapid growth has changed the rules of the game. Old MoviePass once tried to make a premium offering work with AMC in 2014. New MoviePass, owned by analytics company Helios and Matheson, unlisted AMC's ten busiest theaters on the app in January 2018.



For the foreseeable future, AMC and MoviePass are going to duke it out. Given the frequent changes in MoviePass policy — the latest being the introduction of surge pricing for popular films — and the fact that AMC, y'know, owns its theaters, the theater chain is likely in no rush to give MoviePass the deal they want. Big businesses will do what they do best: try to starve each other out of existence.

I don't want to focus solely on the drawbacks of MoviePass (again, I acknowledge, it's a fantastic deal even with restrictions), so I decided to look into how the service affects smaller theaters. By my reasoning, while a theater chain like AMC is understandably at odds with a company like MoviePass, independent theaters could benefit from moviegoers' lower cost-barrier to entry for more atypical films. In New York City, many independent theaters are also dine-in experiences — it's not unreasonable to think that someone who in-essence only paid a couple bucks for a ticket thanks to MoviePass might spend more on food and drinks.

Two independent movie theaters in New York City responded to my request for comment, and both wished to remain anonymous. The former issued the following statement:

There hasn't been a noticeable change in our attendance, however we do encounter frustrated MoviePass customers who are unable to get tickets to our primetime sold out shows since they cannot buy tickets online. We unfortunately have no control over this part of their experience and we turn away more disappointed customers now than ever before. Generally our customers are frequent moviegoers and very loyal to the [theater name] experience. They jumped at the opportunity for discounted movie tickets through MoviePass, but it has remained the same audience attending our screenings, albeit with way more frustration and confusion around their overall ticketing experience.

I spoke to the schedule programmer of the second theater to respond to my inquiry. "It's a little tricky since [MoviePass is] all day-of sales," the programmer said. "Prior to MoviePass lowering their price, the vast majority of our sales were online pre-sales, which gives us an idea of how busy we're going to be. I ran some numbers: pre-MoviePass lowering their price, we probably only sold 20% of our tickets in-house, and the great bulk of that's day-of, before the show, just walking in. Now it's closer to 35%." In the programmer's opinion, MoviePass has largely been good for their theater and for them — they're a subscriber, and "go to independent cinemas much more than [they] did prior."

According to the theater programmer, MoviePass customers don't behave or consume differently from other customers, but they are often in need of more assistance:

We've gotten terrible Yelp reviews to the effect that 'my MoviePass app wasn't working,' where people take that to mean that we were running some sort of scam on them, as if we're affiliated with MoviePass at all. To their credit, MoviePass keeps updating the app to make it more clear. They've streamlined the process, to the point that our staff can go "no, you have to go hit," like... essentially we're troubleshooting [the MoviePass app] for those people who come in and don't know what they're doing.

The programmer noted that MoviePass's relationship with AMC sets a concerning precedent that could affect other theaters, echoing past concerns aired by small businesses about Yelp :

The one thing about MoviePass's standoff with AMC that I find curious and potentially pernicious is that they start blacklisting theaters who won't play ball or make a deal with them. That is the one sort of "oh man, be careful what you wish for here" thing. We didn't ask to be on your app, but suddenly they've got three million users now.

Just as MoviePass subscribers are finding themselves adapting to the service's changing policies, chain and independent theaters alike can't be sure of how MoviePass will conduct business with them next week, let alone years from now.

MoviePass's aim and methods for disrupting its industry aren't much different from that of goliath companies like Amazon, Spotify or Uber... and that's my ultimate point. For now, MoviePass lowers the cost of entry to 2018's theatergoing experience: an experience suffering from attendance decline, centered around monolithic franchises and losing some of its best venues at a frightening pace. If whatever combination of advertising, film distribution and deal-cutting MoviePass hits upon in the future has its intended effect, that theatergoing experience will undergo drastic changes.

I'm all for more people getting to see more (and hopefully better) films, but the industry has a hard enough time providing access and variety as it is. If MoviePass crumbles in pursuit of that ideal, so be it. If we're all trying to ignore ads for a MoviePass-produced "Gotti" remake in twenty years, well — at least the ticket will seem cheap.​