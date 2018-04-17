Biker Cranks The Gas, Rides Motorbike Clear Across Lake

Cars are for land, planes are for air, boats are for water.

Dirt bikes are for all three?

We weren't sure about the "water" part either until we saw this insane video:





Insane right? We're fairly certain the amphibious daredevil in question here is Luca Colombo, a Milanese biker. Here's video of him conquering Italy's Lago di Como (the country's third largest lake) from a handful of different angles:

This YouTube video's description is in Italian, but here's what Google Translate makes of it:

Today the Milanese Luca Colombo crossed the Lake of Como from Gravedona to Colico with a cross bike conquering the first world record of travel on fresh water in motion.



[Carlo Alessandrelli]





Here's one more. It's not Luca Colombo or Lago di Como, but it is a dirt biker flooring it across a long stretch of Australia's Lake Omeo with a helmet cam:





Floor it? Floor it.