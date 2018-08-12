SURF'S UP
HOW'S THE WEATHER UP THERE?
The Northernmost Inhabited Place In The World
Located 700 miles south of the North Pole, Spitsbergen is the largest island in an archipelago known as Svalbard (originally also called Spitsbergen) located midway between Norway and the North Pole.
AUDIO RECEIPTS
Omarosa Plays Secret Recording From The White House On Air
The former presidential aide explains to Chuck Todd why she did it: 'yes, I had to protect myself and have no regret about it.'
In Extreme Weather Conditions, MOTO GP Racer Skids To Safety
Watch as Moto GP racer Tetsuta Nagashima puts on a masterclass in calmness.
ONE BIRD, TWO STONES
Baseball Player Tops Off Spectacular Catch With Epic Long Throw To Complete A Double Play
Ramon Laureano has his eyes on the prize.
'IT WAS A CALCULATED MOVE'
When Did Ajit Pai Know?
Set to appear before a Senate oversight committee next Thursday, Ajit Pai will face a barrage of questions about why multiple senior officials at the agency he leads, the Federal Communications Commission, provided false information to members of Congress—a federal crime, punishable by up to five years in prison, had they done so knowingly.
A TWISTED SENSE OF SELF
When Self-Care Turns Into Self-Sabotage
Bubble baths and massages can do more harm than good.
IT TAKES A GENIUS
iPhone Bursts Into Flames On A Woman's Dashboard After She Had The Battery Illegitimately Replaced
Vet your technicians or you put yourself at risk for outrageous happenings such as this one.
FEUDALISM IS COMPLICATED, MAN
Why Does Andorra Even Exist?
No offense to Andorra. We're just confused as to why this teeny, tiny country is wedged between France and Spain and neither was able to claim it as their own.
'MAYBE I COULD HAVE SAVED HER AGAIN?'
The Inmate I Took Under My Wing Didn't Survive Prison
I failed to realize that staying out of trouble is as much about mental health as it is about physical safety.
HAKUNA MATATA?
That Awkward Moment When A Lioness Has Your Camera In Her Jaws
Well, that's a couple of hundred dollars of investment you'll never see again. But hey, at least it's in good hands?
PICTURE THIS
The Best Photography Of The Week
The street style of London's young Muslim women, what it's like living in Ho Chi Minh City's "micro-houses" and the beauty of gas stations.
GOLDEN INTERVENER
Very Good Dog Saves His Friend From Being In A Cat Fight
"Let it go, mate. He's not worth it."