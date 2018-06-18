The World's Most Valuable Companies, Charted

In the world of Extremely, Extremely Valuable Companies, it's big tech and then all the rest. Take a look at this fascinating chart which compares every brand with a presence in the United States.





See what we mean? After the big, big, big tech companies like Apple (1, $182.8 billion), Google (2 $132.1 billion), Microsoft (3, $104.9 billion) and Amazon (5, $70.9 billion) only super duper uber brands, like Coca-Cola (6, $57.3 billion) and Disney (8, $47.6 billion) can hold a candle.

In fact, one interesting thing is to note how so many of the pink tech bubbles to the left — like Cisco ($32.4 billion), IBM ($32.1 billion) and Oracle ($30.8 billion) — are really enterprise products that most people don't even use directly on a day-to-day basis, let alone pay for. And yet they all dwarf Walmart ($24.9 billion), the biggest retailer in the US.

[howmuch]