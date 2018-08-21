The Most Profitable Industry In Each State, Mapped

If you're looking for a job in the most profitable industries in your state, chances are you can't go wrong with the aerospace and machinery productions sectors.

According to a map from personal finance site HowMuch, 27 out of 50 US states are dominated by these three industries: machinery and mechanical appliances, aerospace and mineral products. Some of the findings might come as a surprise — for instance, who knew that Kentucky and Kansas had such a strong aerospace presence? We also were unaware that Florida's top-selling products would be mechanical appliances:

One of the most interesting findings of this map is the fact that Nevada is the only state where the most profitable industry is accommodations and food services. The sector is worth over $20 billion and is largely thanks to Las Vegas, the capital of casinos and entertainment.





