The Most Misspelled Word Of Each State, Mapped

While kids participating in the US spelling bee are spelling convoluted words like "pratincolous" at the moment, it turns out that most of us are still having a hard time spelling words like "beginning" and "probably" correctly.

Using the top searched "how to spell" words of each state, Google compiled a map that shows which words have given people the most pause in the US. They are not necessarily the most misspelled words of each state, but they are the words that maybe confuse people the most and which they desperately want to spell right.

 

Knowing this, it's still surprising to see that the most searched "how to spell" word in the US is the word "beautiful." We suspect it's the Anglo-French origins of the word "beau" that is tripping people up. And the same could be said for Florida's most searched-for word, "hors d'oeuvres," which is borrowed directly from French.

With the exception of the word "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," which, for some inexplicable reason, is a most searched-for word for people in six states, most of the other words on this map are pretty utilitarian and are likely words that pop up in work emails. The long list of words like "schedule," "decision," "resume," and "sincerely" makes us think that people are searching for these words on Google because a) they are a little bit tricky to spell and b) they just don't want to embarrass themselves in their correspondence with their bosses and coworkers.

